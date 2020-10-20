Tavierre Thomas loves what he does, and the Browns have loved watching him become one of the NFL's best on special teams

Thomas didn't stand for these things just a few years ago. Really, he didn't know much of anything about special teams because he was too valuable to Ferris State as a starting defensive back.

Thomas, a Detroit native, was twice named first-team all-conference and was a two-time Division II first-team All-American while compiling 10 interceptions as a junior and senior. As a senior, he was named the best defensive back in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Not bad for a former walk-on.

Thomas, though, didn't get an invitation to the NFL Combine. Ferris State didn't have a Pro Day, either, leaving him to post his times and measurements alongside numerous other players at the University of Michigan Pro Day.

Thomas wasn't selected in the 2018 NFL Draft, but his dream of playing defensive back in the NFL lived on for a few more months with the Arizona Cardinals. He competed hard for a spot but it ultimately wasn't meant to be.

Within 24 hours of his release, Thomas had a new home with the Browns, who claimed him via waivers. He also had a new focus.

"Once I got claimed by the Browns, I knew what I had to do," Thomas said. "When they brought me in, they said I had to play a lot of special teams to stay on the team. I just embraced that and went out every game just trying to make plays every game. Being that fifth corner, you have to be really good on special teams.

"You just have to go hard in practice so you're ready. In the games you've just gotta ball out."

Thomas played just 14 special teams snaps in Cleveland's first three games of 2018 and was inactive for the next three. A barrage of injuries hammered the secondary Week 7 as the Browns prepared for a trip to Tampa Bay, and Thomas was needed. It was the first time he was utilized as a core special teams player, and his workload hasn't been anything less ever since.

Thomas knew his role, knew his football mortality and quickly grew to love what he was doing.

"At the end of the day, if you do OK on defense but stink the field up on special teams, they'll say, 'we can find someone else who can do that,'" Thomas said. "At the end of the day I just go out there and ball out on special teams and then when my number is called on defense, do what I have to do to help the team win."

Priefer took over as special teams coordinator in 2019 and quickly realized he had "a pretty special young man as a player and a person" in Thomas. That's why Priefer has coached Thomas a little differently than some of his other special teams players over the past two seasons.

While he holds all of Cleveland's special teams players to a high standard, Priefer has a different set of expectations for Thomas. If Thomas doesn't shed a block — even if it's a great block — or bring down a returner — even if the returner made a great move — Priefer gets on Thomas because he expects Thomas to make the tackle every single time — just like he did in Dallas a few weeks ago.

"He takes things personal like I do and like a lot of the great ones do," Priefer said. "He's a college free agent, he didn't get drafted but he's got the right mentality and right attitude that he wants to be coached, he wants to be held to a higher standard and I absolutely hold him to a higher standard.

"The only way he's going to become a great player is if you keep elevating that standard every single week, every single game and making sure he reaches where he can be better."