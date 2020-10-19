News & Notes

Presented by

News & Notes: Browns D focused on the other streak that came to an end Sunday

Cleveland went without a turnover vs. Pittsburgh, marking the first time it’s happened since midway through last season

Oct 19, 2020 at 03:35 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The Browns were understandably disappointed to see their four-game winning streak come to an end Sunday in Pittsburgh, but there was another, longer streak that was also halted at the hands of the Steelers.

For the first time since Cleveland's Week 10 win over the Bills in 2019, the Browns did not force at least one turnover. The 12-game streak was the NFL's longest active stretch, and the latter part of it played a big role in the Browns' 4-1 start to 2020.

"That is our goal going into each game is to get takeaways, and we were unable to do that yesterday," CB Denzel Ward said. "Just have to find a way to get the ball next game and help put our offense in a better position."

The Browns entered Sunday's game as the NFL's leader in turnovers forced with 12 — six interceptions and six fumbles. Most importantly, it's what the Browns were doing with them, as the offense scored 52 points on the subsequent possessions — the second-most in the league.

The Browns have won the turnover battle in all four of their wins and lost it in both of their losses.

"I think we got away from a lot of things that we were doing to win some ball games," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "If you do not play clean on the road against a good team, you are not going to come away with a victory. I think there are a bunch of areas that I can point to that we can do better ... not taking the ball away and that is part of who we are, and we did not do it yesterday so that will be a focus for us moving forward." 

It was clear on Monday the team had done just that with its focus shifting to the Bengals. In their Week 2 meeting, the Browns forced one big turnover that helped seal the game in the second half. That'll be the minimum Cleveland is looking to get Sunday in Cincinnati.

"The whole season we have been finding ways to get takeaways, and that is one of the things that we have to get better at," Ward said. "We have to find ways to get takeaways, continue to finish the games out and find ways to get our offense on the field and in position to score."

Photos: Best of the Browns - Week 6

Check out the best photos from the Cleveland Browns game against the Pittsburgh Steelers yesterday by the Browns photo team

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30), Fullback Andy Janovich (31) and Running Back Dontrell Hilliard (25) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
1 / 43

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30), Fullback Andy Janovich (31) and Running Back Dontrell Hilliard (25) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
2 / 43

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
3 / 43

Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
4 / 43

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
5 / 43

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
6 / 43

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) and Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
7 / 43

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) and Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
8 / 43

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) and Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
9 / 43

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) and Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
10 / 43

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Andy Janovich (31) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
11 / 43

Fullback Andy Janovich (31) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Dontrell Hilliard (25) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
12 / 43

Running Back Dontrell Hilliard (25) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
13 / 43

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
14 / 43

Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) and Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
15 / 43

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) and Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
16 / 43

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
17 / 43

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65), Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6), Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
18 / 43

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65), Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6), Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
19 / 43

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
20 / 43

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
21 / 43

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Center JC Tretter (64) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
22 / 43

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Center JC Tretter (64) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
23 / 43

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65), Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
24 / 43

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65), Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
25 / 43

Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
26 / 43

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tae Davis (55) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
27 / 43

Linebacker Tae Davis (55) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
28 / 43

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
29 / 43

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
30 / 43

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
31 / 43

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
32 / 43

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Montrel Meander (41) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
33 / 43

Linebacker Montrel Meander (41) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
34 / 43

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
35 / 43

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
36 / 43

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
37 / 43

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Porter Gustin (97) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
38 / 43

Defensive end Porter Gustin (97) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
39 / 43

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
40 / 43

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
41 / 43

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
42 / 43

Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
43 / 43

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Injury Update

The Browns came out of Sunday's game relatively clean injury-wise and could see some players work their way back during this week of practice.

Stefanski said S Ronnie Harrison Jr. was working his way through the concussion protocol while G Wyatt Teller was "pushing hard" to return after missing Sunday's game with a calf injury.

"With those types of injuries, you just really don't know," Stefanski said.

Solid Effort

Both Stefanski and RT Jack Conklin said Chris Hubbard filled in nicely for Teller in his first career start at the guard position.

Hubbard, who started at right tackle the past two seasons, played his first guard snaps in last week's win over Indianapolis after Teller went down with his injury. The versatile offensive lineman has helped Cleveland in multiple ways already this season — he started for Conklin in Week 2 — and continues to be a valuable asset to the group.

"Chris stepped in and did great last game. I trust him there," Conklin said. "It definitely hurts not having Wyatt. Obviously, he is playing great and it is a bummer not to have him there, but I trust Chris."

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Mack Wilson among those volunteering to help on special teams

2nd-year LB, other defensive players want to help group improve
news

News & Notes: Terrance Mitchell feels for Greedy Williams, vows to keep performing 'at a high level'

Veteran CB has started every game in Williams' place this season
news

News & Notes: Wyatt Teller 'week to week' with calf strain; Browns O-line ready with next man up

Cleveland has tapped into its depth and continued to find success with its offensive line
news

News & Notes: Mack Wilson 'getting close' to expanded role

Cleveland's 2nd-year LB has been eased back into his position over the past two games
news

News & Notes: Another Browns rookie could see his role expand

3rd-round rookie Jordan Elliott has drawn praise for his work ethic
news

News & Notes: Browns could get a boost at tight end this week

David Njoku is expected to be back on the active roster after missing the past three games
news

News & Notes: Browns evaluating number of candidates for punt, kick return

Cleveland lost return man JoJo Natson for the season after he suffered a knee injury
news

News & Notes: Nick Chubb doesn't need any additional motivation

Cleveland's leading RB isn't worried about accolades
news

News & Notes: Stefanski praises top playmakers for plays that don't show up on stat sheet

Browns WRs, TEs are making an impact with and without the ball
news

News & Notes: Browns have options at cornerback with expected return of Kevin Johnson

Cleveland is set to return the veteran cornerback Sunday
news

News & Notes: Priefer says special teams 'just have to play better' to meet the expected standard

Priefer: 'We take a lot of pride in special teams with the Cleveland Browns'

Advertising