6 plays that changed the game in the Browns' loss to the Steelers

4. Mayfield hits Higgins for Browns' first score

The Browns kept things simple on their next drive after the Steelers' third touchdown.

After a couple of short runs from RB Kareem Hunt, Mayfield hit Austin Hooper, who appeared to have the whole left half of the field to himself when he caught the ball, for a 36-yard pickup to ignite the Browns offense. Cleveland continued to use short gains to move to the Steelers' 13-yard line, and on second-and-10, the Browns took their shot.

All Browns receivers sprinted to the end zone, and no defenders were there to cover WR Rashard Higgins. Mayfield threw an easy strike to Higgins, who calmly caught the ball as if it were a simple practice rep.