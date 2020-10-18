By the Numbers

By the Numbers: 3rd downs, turnovers send Browns to loss in Pittsburgh

Cleveland falls to Pittsburgh, 38-7, to end 4-game winning streak

Oct 18, 2020 at 04:51 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

We're breaking down the most important stats from the Browns' 38-7 loss to the Steelers.

1 — Conversion by the Browns on third down out of 12 opportunities

7 — Conversions by the Steelers on third and fourth down

1 — Trip inside the red zone for the Browns offense. Cleveland turned that into a touchdown when Baker Mayfield found Rashard Higgins for a 13-yard score.

75 — Rushing yards on 22 attempts, the Browns' lowest output of the season and first time under 100. It marked the first time all year Cleveland was out-rushed by its opponent.

0 — Turnovers forced by the Browns defense, ending a streak of 12 straight games with at least one turnover.

5 — Straight games with a sack for Myles Garrett, who dropped Ben Roethlisberger late in the second quarter. He's the first Browns player to do so since Anthony Pleasant in 1995.

2 — Straight years Garrett has recorded seven or more sacks in the first six games of the season. He's the only Browns player to ever do this.

4 — Sacks surrendered by the Browns, who entered the game with just seven allowed in the first five.

2 — Touchdowns on the season for Higgins, who now has nine for his career. He's averaging one touchdown for every nine receptions since entering the league in 2016.

142 — Combined yards from Steelers receivers James Washington and Chase Claypool. The rest of Pittsburgh's pass-catchers accounted for 26.

Photos: Week 6 - Browns at Steelers Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.
1 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.
2 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.
3 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.
4 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.
5 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.
6 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.
7 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.
8 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.
9 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.
10 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.
11 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.
12 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.
13 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.
14 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.
15 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.
16 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.
17 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.
18 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.
19 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.
20 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.
21 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.
22 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.
23 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.
24 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.
25 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.
26 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.
27 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.

Matt Starkey

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

By the Numbers: Kareem Hunt just keeps finding the end zone for 4-1 Browns

Hunt has most TDs through 5 games by a Browns player since 1969
news

By the Numbers: Breaking down an offensive performance for the ages

Cleveland racked up 307 rushing yards on its way to 49 points vs. Dallas
news

By the Numbers: It wasn't just the 5 turnovers; It's what the Browns did with them

Cleveland's offense capitalizes on big plays from the defense in Sunday's victory
news

By the Numbers: Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt clear 200 yards, help Browns run away from Bengals

Cleveland used a well-balanced attack to take down the Bengals
news

By the Numbers: Browns offense struggles to keep pace with Ravens

Cleveland falls to Baltimore, 38-6, in 2020 season opener
news

By the Numbers: Browns run game halted in loss to Bengals

The Browns' top offensive weapons couldn't find much ground in the season finale
news

By the Numbers: Browns struggle to contain Lamar Jackson in loss to Ravens

The defense did all they could to limit the second-year quarterback's dual-threat abilities
news

By the Numbers: Nick Chubb racks up more accolades in Browns' loss

The running back bulldozed his way to more achievements, but it wasn't enough to match the power of the Cardinals offense
news

By the Numbers: Nick Chubb's 2nd half surge carries Browns

The running back picked up the Browns' run game in the second half
news

By the Numbers: Browns stymied by stout Steelers defense

Baker Mayfield and Cleveland's top running backs couldn't generate their usual offensive totals against Pittsburgh
news

By the Numbers: Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr. team up for offensive fireworks

The WR duo thrived against the Dolphins defense and turned in their best combined performance of the season.

Advertising