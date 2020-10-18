By the Numbers: 3rd downs, turnovers send Browns to loss in Pittsburgh

We're breaking down the most important stats from the Browns' 38-7 loss to the Steelers.

1 — Conversion by the Browns on third down out of 12 opportunities

7 — Conversions by the Steelers on third and fourth down

1 — Trip inside the red zone for the Browns offense. Cleveland turned that into a touchdown when Baker Mayfield found Rashard Higgins for a 13-yard score.

75 — Rushing yards on 22 attempts, the Browns' lowest output of the season and first time under 100. It marked the first time all year Cleveland was out-rushed by its opponent.

0 — Turnovers forced by the Browns defense, ending a streak of 12 straight games with at least one turnover.

5 — Straight games with a sack for Myles Garrett, who dropped Ben Roethlisberger late in the second quarter. He's the first Browns player to do so since Anthony Pleasant in 1995.

2 — Straight years Garrett has recorded seven or more sacks in the first six games of the season. He's the only Browns player to ever do this.

4 — Sacks surrendered by the Browns, who entered the game with just seven allowed in the first five.

2 — Touchdowns on the season for Higgins, who now has nine for his career. He's averaging one touchdown for every nine receptions since entering the league in 2016.