By the Numbers: 3rd downs, turnovers send Browns to loss in Pittsburgh

We're breaking down the most important stats from the Browns' 38-7 loss to the Steelers.
1 — Conversion by the Browns on third down out of 12 opportunities
7 — Conversions by the Steelers on third and fourth down
1 — Trip inside the red zone for the Browns offense. Cleveland turned that into a touchdown when Baker Mayfield found Rashard Higgins for a 13-yard score.
75 — Rushing yards on 22 attempts, the Browns' lowest output of the season and first time under 100. It marked the first time all year Cleveland was out-rushed by its opponent.
0 — Turnovers forced by the Browns defense, ending a streak of 12 straight games with at least one turnover.
5 — Straight games with a sack for Myles Garrett, who dropped Ben Roethlisberger late in the second quarter. He's the first Browns player to do so since Anthony Pleasant in 1995.
2 — Straight years Garrett has recorded seven or more sacks in the first six games of the season. He's the only Browns player to ever do this.
4 — Sacks surrendered by the Browns, who entered the game with just seven allowed in the first five.
2 — Touchdowns on the season for Higgins, who now has nine for his career. He's averaging one touchdown for every nine receptions since entering the league in 2016.
142 — Combined yards from Steelers receivers James Washington and Chase Claypool. The rest of Pittsburgh's pass-catchers accounted for 26.
Check out photos of the Browns against the Pittsburgh Steelers