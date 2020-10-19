Snap Count Review: Thin Browns secondary puts in a full day of work in Pittsburgh

We're breaking down who played how much in Sunday's loss to the Steelers.

— Kevin Johnson has reclaimed his role as the team's nickel cornerback. He played 42 snaps.

— B.J. Goodson led all of the LBs with 57 snaps while Malcolm Smith (34), Mack Wilson (31) and Sione Takitaki (21) rotated in and out of the game.

— Larry Ogunjobi and Olivier Vernon played 85 percent of the snaps to lead the defensive linemen. Ogunjobi missed last week's game with an abdomen injury but showed no ill effects.

— Baker Mayfield played 42 snaps before he was lifted from the game. Case Keenum played the final 15.

— Harrison Bryant (21) and David Njoku (23) continued to split reps at the No. 2 TE spot.

— Kareem Hunt played 30 of a possible 57 snaps while D'Ernest Johnson got on the field for 17.

— With the Browns emphasizing the pass because of the deficit they faced throughout the game, FB Andy Janovich (7) was not utilized as much as previous weeks.