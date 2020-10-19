Monday Morning Snap Counts

Presented by

Snap Count Review: Thin Browns secondary puts in a full day of work in Pittsburgh

Cleveland's defensive backs play nearly every snap in loss to Steelers

Oct 19, 2020 at 10:57 AM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

We're breaking down who played how much in Sunday's loss to the Steelers.

— Cleveland's secondary entered the game without two of its safeties, Ronnie Harrison Jr. and Karl Joseph. That meant a full workload for the entire back end of the defense, as Andrew Sendejo and Denzel Ward played all 65 snaps and Sheldrick Redwine and Terrance Mitchell played all but one.

Kevin Johnson has reclaimed his role as the team's nickel cornerback. He played 42 snaps.

B.J. Goodson led all of the LBs with 57 snaps while Malcolm Smith (34), Mack Wilson (31) and Sione Takitaki (21) rotated in and out of the game.

Larry Ogunjobi and Olivier Vernon played 85 percent of the snaps to lead the defensive linemen. Ogunjobi missed last week's game with an abdomen injury but showed no ill effects.

Baker Mayfield played 42 snaps before he was lifted from the game. Case Keenum played the final 15.

Harrison Bryant (21) and David Njoku (23) continued to split reps at the No. 2 TE spot.

Kareem Hunt played 30 of a possible 57 snaps while D'Ernest Johnson got on the field for 17.

— With the Browns emphasizing the pass because of the deficit they faced throughout the game, FB Andy Janovich (7) was not utilized as much as previous weeks.

— Game captain Tavierre Thomas logged a whopping 26 special teams snaps, the most of any player in Sunday's game.

Click below for a full breakdown.

Related Links

Gamebook (6) [PDF]

Photos: Week 6 - Browns at Steelers Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.
1 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.
2 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.
3 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.
4 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.
5 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.
6 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.
7 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.
8 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.
9 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.
10 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.
11 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.
12 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.
13 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.
14 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.
15 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.
16 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.
17 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.
18 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.
19 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.
20 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.
21 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.
22 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.
23 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.
24 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.
25 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.
26 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.
27 / 27

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 6.

Matt Starkey

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Snap Count Review: Browns utilize different players in the slot on both sides of the ball

Cleveland WR Rashard Higgins, CB Kevin Johnson saw their most playing time of the season in win over Indianapolis
news

Snap Count Review: Browns roll with cast of 'next men up' to fill void left by Nick Chubb

Clevelands taps Kareem Hunt, D'Ernest Johnson and Dontrell Hilliard for extensive action Sunday
news

Snap Count Review: Defense gets big help from reinforcements vs. Washington

Cleveland returned Kevin Johnson and Mack Wilson to the lineup
news

Snap Count Review: Two Browns Iron Men play all 92 defensive snaps

Cleveland's defense had its endurance tested in a big way Thursday night
news

Snap Count Review: Rookies, new faces get big opportunities vs. Ravens

Breaking down who played how much in Sunday's loss to Baltimore
news

Snap Count Review: Olivier Vernon tackles old role in season finale

Breaking down who played how much in the final game of 2019
news

Snap Count Review: Browns continue to increase workload for defensive rookies vs. Ravens

Mack Wilson, Sione Takitaki and Sheldrick Redwine all carried a significant workload in Week 16
news

Snap Count Review: Injury forces Browns to make another O-line change

Breaking down who played how much against the Cardinals
news

Snap Count Review: Another Browns rookie is seeing his playing time increase

Cleveland's offense ran just 56 plays to Cincinnati's 75
news

Snap Count Review: Browns rely heavily on rookies vs. Steelers

Cleveland called on Sheldrick Redwine and others for significant playing time
news

Snap Count Review: How did Browns D-Line handle its 1st test without 3 starters?

Cleveland used a variety of players to fill the voids

Advertising