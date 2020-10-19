Baker Mayfield feeling better, expected to do more in practice as Browns shift focus to Bengals

Mayfield did not use the injury as an excuse in the moments after Sunday's game, which began with a pick-six and didn't get much better. Mayfield completed 10-of-18 passes for 119 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in a game that saw the Browns offense enter the red zone just once and convert 1-of-15 third and fourth downs. Mayfield was sacked a season-high four times and hit a total of seven.

"I just think it is always a combination of things, it is never one answer on a lot of this," Stefanski said. "So for us, what we are doing today is saying, 'All right, here was the play call. Was that a great play call?' Sometimes yes, sometimes no. And then on the ones maybe when it was not a great play call, was there a play to be had? Was there somebody that should have gotten open? Could we have sustained our block one extra second? Those types of things. So, I think it is a combination of all things."