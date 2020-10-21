News & Notes: Ronnie Harrison returns to practice, ready to pick up where he left off

Ronnie Harrison Jr. was back at practice Wednesday and ready to pick up where Browns fans last saw him.

The Browns safety made his first start with the team and collected the first pick-six of his career in the team's Week 5 win over the Colts. But within a few minutes of the play, Harrison was on the sidelines undergoing evaluation for a concussion — an injury that would ultimately keep him out of the following week's game at Pittsburgh.

"It was kind of tough not being able to finish the game and not be out there to celebrate the win," Harrison said. "I'm just glad to be back and be back out with them. Happy to get this thing rolling this week."

Harrison's return is timely, as the Browns secondary continues to deal with injuries that have dogged it dating back to training camp. On the same day Harrison was back, veteran S Andrew Sendejo, who hasn't missed a snap this season, was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice because of a shin injury. S Karl Joseph, who has missed the past two games with a hamstring injury, also returned to practice.

"We are looking for guys that can make plays on defense and get that rock and Ronnie has done it," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "Karl has played at a high level for us so I think we are fortunate that we have played a lot of guys early in this season already due to injury, which is not ideal, but guys are getting a lot of reps and we are comfortable with playing guys back there and if guys' their numbers are called they have a baseline of reps to work off."

Harrison, who was acquired in a trade with the Jaguars, was slowly worked into the swing of things after joining the Browns just before the start of the season. His snaps gradually increased during the first part of the season before he took on full-time duty in the wake of Joseph's injury.

It's unclear just how Harrison will be utilized Sunday against the Bengals, but it's clear there will be a place for someone who can make the kind of plays he's already proven capable of making.