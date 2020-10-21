Kareem Hunt back to work, 'very confident' Browns run game can get back on track

Cleveland is ready to re-establish its run game as one of the best in the league

Oct 21, 2020 at 04:08 PM
poisal
Anthony Poisal

Digital Media Contributor

Kareem Hunt and the Browns offensive line had no option other than to tip their caps to the Steelers defense last Sunday at Heinz Field.

Cleveland was held to a season-low 75 rushing yards against Pittsburgh, which entered the game with the top defense — both by rushing yards allowed and by total points — in the NFL. The Browns were well-equipped to give the Steelers one of their toughest rushing matchups of the season, but Pittsburgh performed well in limiting big gains from Hunt and closing any rushing lanes inside or outside the tackles.

"I saw a team that came ready to play," Hunt said Wednesday in a Zoom call with local reporters. "There's some things we definitely need to work on to fill those holes. We moved on. We're ready to play the next game."

The Browns' rushing attack has been the core of the team's offensive surges in each of their four wins. The Steelers might've found a way to stop them Sunday, but the rushing crew is confident they can pick things back up in Week 7, and there's plenty of reasons to believe them.

The last time Cleveland was held to a low rushing total in a loss was in Week 1, when it still managed to record 138 yards despite utilizing a pass-heavy attack in the second half to attempt a comeback against the Ravens. In Week 2, the Browns running backs went wild and rolled through the Cincinnati Bengals for 215 rushing yards, which kickstarted a four-game win streak and one of the most dominant stretches the Browns have had in their run game since the Jim Brown era.

Photos: Best of the Browns - Week 6

Check out the best photos from the Cleveland Browns game against the Pittsburgh Steelers yesterday by the Browns photo team

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30), Fullback Andy Janovich (31) and Running Back Dontrell Hilliard (25) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
1 / 43

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30), Fullback Andy Janovich (31) and Running Back Dontrell Hilliard (25) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
2 / 43

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
3 / 43

Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
4 / 43

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
5 / 43

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
6 / 43

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) and Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
7 / 43

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) and Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
8 / 43

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) and Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
9 / 43

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) and Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
10 / 43

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Andy Janovich (31) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
11 / 43

Fullback Andy Janovich (31) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Dontrell Hilliard (25) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
12 / 43

Running Back Dontrell Hilliard (25) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
13 / 43

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
14 / 43

Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) and Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
15 / 43

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) and Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
16 / 43

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
17 / 43

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65), Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6), Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
18 / 43

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65), Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6), Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
19 / 43

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
20 / 43

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
21 / 43

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Center JC Tretter (64) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
22 / 43

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Center JC Tretter (64) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
23 / 43

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65), Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
24 / 43

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65), Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
25 / 43

Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
26 / 43

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tae Davis (55) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
27 / 43

Linebacker Tae Davis (55) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
28 / 43

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
29 / 43

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
30 / 43

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
31 / 43

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
32 / 43

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Montrel Meander (41) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
33 / 43

Linebacker Montrel Meander (41) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
34 / 43

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
35 / 43

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
36 / 43

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
37 / 43

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Porter Gustin (97) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
38 / 43

Defensive end Porter Gustin (97) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
39 / 43

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
40 / 43

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
41 / 43

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
42 / 43

Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
43 / 43

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

A similar game of big runs could be in store for Week 7. The Browns have their rematch against a Bengals defense that ranks 28th against the run, and even though RB Nick Chubb will likely miss his third consecutive game with a knee injury, the Browns are still capable of building a big game from the backfield with Hunt and RBs D'Ernest Johnson and Dontrell Hilliard.

"I'm very confident," Hunt said. "We're going to get back to work and just keep getting better."

The Browns' offensive line also believes it can return to its dominance against the Bengals and help re-invigorate the run game. 

Before Week 6, Cleveland had a strong argument for owning the best offensive line in the league. All five starters, which included RG Chris Hubbard after Wyatt Teller suffered a calf injury in Week 5, were nearly perfect in their play-to-play assignments. The Steelers, however, disrupted their string of good games by making four sacks and stopping the run.

No singular player was at fault for the rough performance of the group — a message both G Joel Bitonio and C JC Tretter echoed in recent interviews — and the unit vowed to keep their struggles confined to one game.

They know how much they're valued in keeping the run game afloat, and that's why they're eager to establish themselves again as a top unit Sunday in Cincinnati.

"We didn't play well enough against Pittsburgh," Tretter said, "but it's a long season, and nothing has changed from where we were two weeks ago. Everything is still in front of us."

No one is doubting the strength of the Browns' rushing attack despite the low outputs from Sunday. Cleveland still plans to ride with the run to maximize its time with the ball and fatigue the opposing defense, and even though those plans didn't quite work as planned in the last game, the Browns aren't changing anything about how much they value establishing the run.

Hunt is ready to handle whatever workload he's given. If it's anything similar to how the Browns previously responded after a loss, his plate will be full.

"We're still in a great spot," he said. "We never like losing, so just have to come out, get better and play the next game. We're ready to get back on track."

Related Content

news

Baker Mayfield: 'I have to have a short memory playing quarterback'

Cleveland's QB, players meet with reporters Wednesday of Week 7
news

Kevin Stefanski: 'Big challenge going on the road vs. a division opponent'

Cleveland's head coach meets with reporters Wednesday of Week 7
news

News & Notes: Ronnie Harrison returns to practice, ready to pick up where he left off

Browns safety missed last week's game because of a concussion
news

Baker Mayfield plans to 'get back to the basics' to put Browns offense back on track

Mayfield is putting everything about last Sunday behind him, ready to rebound in Week 7

Advertising