Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at 1 p.m. EST at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Matchup
- The Browns are 4-2 after last week's 38-7 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bengals are 1-4-1 after falling to the Indianapolis Colts, 31-27.
- The Bengals lead the all-time series, 51-43. Cleveland beat Cincinnati in Week 2, 35-30, at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matchups to Watch
- Browns D vs. RB Joe Mixon — The talented playmaker caught four passes for 40 yards and rushed for another 46 in the teams' Week 2 meeting
- Baker Mayfield vs. Bengals secondary — Cleveland's signal-caller will look to bounce back from a tough Sunday in Pittsburgh. Mayfield threw for 219 yards and two touchdowns in the Browns' win over the Bengals earlier in the year.
- Browns pass rushers vs. Bengals O-line — Cincinnati has surrendered a whopping 24 sacks on the season, good for an average of four per game.
Watch on TV
Pregame: Sunday, 11 a.m., News 5
Game: 1 p.m., CBS (WOIO-19 in Cleveland area)
Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
Watch on Mobile
This season, fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through ClevelandBrowns.com on mobile web and the Browns app as long as the user is within the local broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on the home page of both platforms. Click here to view all of the different ways and packages to watch Browns and other NFL games each week.
Listen Live
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.
Pregame: 9 a.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 1 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX
Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK
Announcers: Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines)
Social Media
Twitter: @Browns, @Andrew_Gribble, @NathanZegura
Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns
Instagram: @clevelandbrowns