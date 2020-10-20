How to Watch and Listen

Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Browns are looking to bounce back in a Week 7 matchup with their in-state rivals

Oct 20, 2020 at 05:10 PM
The Cleveland Browns will take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at 1 p.m. EST at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Matchup

  • The Browns are 4-2 after last week's 38-7 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bengals are 1-4-1 after falling to the Indianapolis Colts, 31-27.
  • The Bengals lead the all-time series, 51-43. Cleveland beat Cincinnati in Week 2, 35-30, at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matchups to Watch

  • Browns D vs. RB Joe Mixon — The talented playmaker caught four passes for 40 yards and rushed for another 46 in the teams' Week 2 meeting
  • Baker Mayfield vs. Bengals secondary — Cleveland's signal-caller will look to bounce back from a tough Sunday in Pittsburgh. Mayfield threw for 219 yards and two touchdowns in the Browns' win over the Bengals earlier in the year.
  • Browns pass rushers vs. Bengals O-line — Cincinnati has surrendered a whopping 24 sacks on the season, good for an average of four per game.

Watch on TV

Pregame: Sunday, 11 a.m., News 5

Game: 1 p.m., CBS (WOIO-19 in Cleveland area)

Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

Watch on Mobile

This season, fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through ClevelandBrowns.com on mobile web and the Browns app as long as the user is within the local broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on the home page of both platforms. Click here to view all of the different ways and packages to watch Browns and other NFL games each week.

Listen Live

In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.

Pregame: 9 a.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App

Game: 1 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX

Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK

Announcers: Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines)

Social Media

Twitter: @Browns, @Andrew_Gribble, @NathanZegura﻿

Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns

Instagram: @clevelandbrowns

