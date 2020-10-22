Cup of Joe: The right way to rebound after a big loss

It could be really sloppy, and the coach goes ballistic. Or, it could be really good, where there's a lot of focus, there's a lot of guys that got the humble pie that they needed. Sometimes you just need that little refocus, and a loss can actually be helpful because everybody kind of refocuses and regroups and remembers the level of preparation and detail it takes to go on a four-game win streak. That first practice is vital to sort of set the tone for that week. A lot of times, a coach is going to script a practice for success. You don't ever want practice to be easy, but you also sometimes want to see a lot of simpler looks in practice so guys aren't getting confused. They're going to be able to go on the practice field and the focus can be on their technique, practicing fast and coming off that practice field with confidence. The last thing you want to do as a coach is script up a bunch of difficult looks on offense or defense where you have to do a lot of plays over, where you have to restart the drill because somebody missed something or got confused on something. That practice is important from a player standpoint to have hope and optimism when it's over and to be able to practice fast and focus on technique during it. Then, later on in the week, you can start to maybe hone in more on the complex looks you're going to see, especially in those walkthrough periods.