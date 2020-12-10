News & Notes: Baker Mayfield, Rashard Higgins continue to ride unflappable connection

'A Completely Different Team'

There's no doubt among the Browns that they've made considerable strides since their Week 1 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

That result, a 38-6 loss to the AFC North rival, exposed several areas of work the Browns needed to address to meet their goals this season. The passing game was poor. The run game never truly took off. The defense struggled to make stops against what was considered one of the most dangerous offenses in the league.

Now, just about all of those trends have flipped. The Browns are surging ahead with one of the most efficient offenses in the NFL, while the defense currently is tied for third in the NFL with 20 takeaways.

"We are a completely different team than we were early on – obviously, for the better," Mayfield said. "We have learned a lot about ourselves scheme-wise, personnel-wise and what we need to be able to do to have that success."

The Browns made a statement last week in their win over the Titans that their improvements were built to last. Now, if they can extend their winning streak to five games on a Monday night primetime stage, there will be even more evidence that those improvements have turned the Browns into one of the most threatening teams in the AFC.

"The next step for us is consistency," Mayfield said. "Whoever we are playing, we have to be able to go out and do our job. It doesn't matter who, where or when it is, we have to be able to do our job."

Week by Week

Sure, the Browns might be a much improved football team since Week 1, but their focus and approach for each week hasn't changed.

As players and coaches field questions about what it means to be on a winning Cleveland football team, several players have maintained the attitude of keeping their focus on whatever is ahead the week.

If the playoffs do come, then that'll make the feeling of success even sweeter. They're not getting too far ahead, and they'll be ready to celebrate when the work is finally done.