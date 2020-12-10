Cup of Joe: Browns now will get every team's best shot

Going into last weekend, there was a narrative in the NFL that worked in the Browns' favor. All you'd hear was "the Browns are not for real. They haven't beaten anybody. You don't have to worry about them."

Now, after the thumping they put on the Titans, they can't sneak up on anybody anymore. The Browns are going to start getting people's best shot.

Let me make one thing clear: Yes, everyone plays very hard every week in the NFL, and any team can win on any given Sunday. But there's some real things you can see and feel on the field that let you know whether or not you're getting your opponent's best shot.

What it means is that the preparation from the players is more focused during the week. A more focused preparation leads to better execution. You're also going to get the opposing coaching staff's best plays, best concepts and they're not going to save it for a bigger game down the road, especially when you're playing top quality opponents. You become the big game that they are now saving that blitz that they haven't shown but have been practicing for four weeks. You get that trick play that they maybe practiced in training camp and they've been waiting for the right moment to pull out. You are going to get their best pass rushers maybe playing an extra 15 snaps because they're willing to empty the tank a little bit more against you because the game means more.

When you think about watching big-time games, big moments like the Super Bowl, everything's on the line and you're emptying the playbook. I think back to Super Bowl XLIV with the Saints vs. Colts, when Sean Payton decides to do an onside kick coming out of halftime. That's something you can't do every week. You have to save that pretty much almost once in your career, at least once every two to three years, because you lose the element of surprise if you're doing it all the time. And you're not going to waste a good opportunity or a good play on a team that you don't need it to beat them. And the Browns have not been that team that you need one or two or three big plays or trick plays or special plays that you haven't shown before to beat.

Now, they are, and I don't see them repeating the missteps of teams from the past.