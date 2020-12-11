Browns Mailbag: How can Browns finish games even stronger?

The game might be scheduled for a different day, but we're keeping this week's Browns Mailbag in the same date and time slot.

It's a four-question Friday as we head into a weekend without Browns football. That wait ends Monday night against the Ravens.

Great win by the Browns on Sunday. Baker Mayfield played lights out and the defense looked great ... for a half. Are you concerned with the Browns' inability to put teams away? Or am I the only one concerned about it? — Brain T., Toledo

Based on this week's questions in the mailbag … no, you are not the only one concerned with it. That said, I'm filing this under "good problems to have." It sure beats falling into big deficits and needing to come back in the second half. We also wouldn't be talking about this if the Browns hadn't rattled off so many impressive first halves. Also, up to this point, it hasn't mattered because the Browns have won all of these games, even if there's been some unexpected drama along the way.

Blowing out opponents in the NFL is not an easy thing to do and it's not common. This isn't college football.

"I honestly think it is kind of a common occurrence," C JC Tretter said. "There are a lot more games that go on like that where a team gets up to a big lead in the first half and it gets closer in the second half … I think most of the time, you see the team slowly come back and chip away as the second half goes on. It is something that we can always grow from and you do not want to see it, but the other side being prideful and is going to keep competing to the last second so you know they are going to keep fighting to keep clawing back.

"It is something that we do not want to see happen all the time, but again, you come out of there with a win and I will always take a 31-point lead at half, whether it gets close and winning the game. I will be fine with that."

Still, the Browns want to avoid endings like last week's if they can, and there were plenty of things they could have done better against the Titans to avoid needing an onside kick recovery in the final seconds to seal it. Tennessee scored too quickly on its opening possession of the second half. The Browns committed a costly penalty on the ensuing drive. A dropped pass early in the fourth quarter led to another punt.

Even though there were a lot more factors at play, Mayfield put this week's ending on himself. His fumble in the final moment kept the Titans alive longer than they should have been.