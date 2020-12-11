Inside the emotions and logistics of Kendall Lamm's 1st-ever NFL touchdown

Kendall Lamm felt the butterflies in his stomach as soon as he heard the play call from Baker Mayfield.

The play was drawn by coach Kevin Stefanski in the days leading up to the Browns' Week 13 clash against the Tennessee Titans. Stefanski, who's shown no fear in calling trick plays this season, was ready to use another ruse. This time, Lamm was his chess piece.

Mayfield was going to throw Lamm, who lined up as if he was a left tackle but was actually in the tight end position, a touchdown. Lamm entered the game as an eligible receiver, but the Titans weren't prepared to cover him if he broke from the line of scrimmage to catch a pass.

"We had a little bit of a break before the play was called because we were switching end zones," Lamm said in an interview on Browns Live. "I told Baker, 'Nobody will know this, but I told him, I said 'Please, whatever you do, if you can, give me a friendly ball.'"

So Lamm lined up at the line of scrimmage on third-and-goal from Tennessee's 1-yard line and waited for the snap. The offensive line appeared to be showing a run play — each lineman was in a 3-point stance. When the ball was snapped, everyone charged forward. Mayfield faked a handoff to running back Nick Chubb, who leaped over the right side of the line to sell the run.

Lamm fell forward, too. But then he ran to the back of the end zone and turned around. No one was covering him.

Mayfield answered Lamm's request with a lob pass right to his hands.