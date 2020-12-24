Browns Mailbag: Are TEs the unsung heroes of Browns offense? 

Aren't the Browns already locked into the playoffs? Even if the Browns lose one of two remaining games, they tie Ravens at 11-5 but stay ahead of Miami and either the Titans or Colts on head-to-head competition. Right??? — Bob K., Akron

I'd love it if this were the case, but unfortunately it's not. It's understandably very confusing, but the Browns' head-to-head tiebreaker over the Colts matters when it comes to the playoffs but wouldn't matter with the Titans in the event of a four-way tie at 11-5 for the Wild Card. The only way the Titans are a Wild Card team at 11-5, by the way, is if the Colts are 12-4.

The NFL provides a detailed explainer for all of these situations, but the Browns' playoff hopes are fairly simple if they just keep on winning. If Cleveland gets to 12-4, it's in the postseason and doesn't have to worry about what other teams are doing.

How can the Browns get more production from three tight ends in preparation for the bigger games? — Rob M., Charleston, West Virginia

What if I told you the Browns' tight ends are producing at an even higher level than the Vikings' did in 2019, Stefanski's last year with the team? That's exactly what's happened in 2020 even if the Browns' tight ends haven't been putting up performances that will win you a fantasy football title.

Last year in Minnesota, Kyle Rudolph and rookie Irv Smith Jr. combined for 75 receptions, 678 yards and eight touchdowns. This season in Cleveland, Austin Hooper, Harrison Bryant and David Njoku — the three tight ends who play a starter's amount of snaps — have combined for 69 catches, 702 yards and eight touchdowns. They have two games left to play, of course, and their consistency has been one of many reasons why the Browns' offense has clicked more than it hasn't in 2020.

Sunday's game against the Giants was one of the best from the position group, as Hooper, Bryant and Njoku combined for nine catches, 82 yards and a touchdown. Also of major importance, especially with the Browns using two tight ends more often than not, is their blocking, which has been pivotal for a ground game that ranks among the best in the NFL and a passing attack that is among the league's best when it comes to sacks allowed.

"It has been a huge point of emphasis for us," tight ends coach Drew Petzing said. "You think back to April, May and June, we knew that was going to be a big part of our role as a group, and I know those guys really embraced that from the get go. We take a lot of pride. When we hear those conversations about our offensive line and our run game, we personally take a lot of pride because we do feel like we are a big part of that.