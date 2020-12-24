Cup of Joe: Browns should be ready for a full day's work against Jets

But here's what I believe now: These Browns have been too good, too sound, too disciplined to overlook their opponent. There's too much on the line, and Kevin Stefanski has them locked in.

Stefanski has been so perfect for the group of young talented players the Browns have because he is a very even-keeled demeanor guy. To be able to get the most out of your players and to be able to handle the roller coaster and the drama that hits every NFL team, you need a coach that's even keeled, that walks in and stands in front of you and delivers the same message with the same emphasis and the same level of details, whether you're 10-0 or 0-10. It's so important to not have those roller coaster coaches because you're going to be a team that's prepared to take care of business when you walk into a game like they did last weekend against the Giants.

Most people thought the Browns were going to beat the Giants. They went out and put together a great workman-like effort like it was a Friday practice. It was beautiful watching. Everybody just went out and did their job like they were going to the factory, like they had their hardhat and their lunch pail, parked their truck at the factory, clocked in at 9, clocked out at 5 and went home to their family.

That mentality comes from the top-down. And if you have that coach that rides those emotional roller coasters that I've played for, you can go on these little strings and play great and everyone's excited and dancing around at practice, and then reality hits you in the face and you don't know how to recover from adversity.

I'm not worried about the Browns "scoreboard watching" while they're on the field against the Jets. Instead, I'm excited for the team to get the experience to watch Saturday night's Dolphins-Raiders game while they're at the team hotel and know it can directly affect their playoff chances Sunday.

That's the excitement of getting this far into a season with the record the Browns have. They deserve it. They put themselves in this position to be able to enjoy what's happening around them, be able to be in meaningful games, get to watch other teams and see how that impacts and affects what's going on in their season.