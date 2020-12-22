Browns place OL Chris Hubbard on IR

The Cleveland Browns have placed OL Chris Hubbard (knee) on injured reserve. In addition, the team has placed S Elijah Benton on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list.*
Hubbard has appeared in 11 games with six starts this season. He has started games at right guard and right tackle and has taken reps at left tackle. He sustained a knee injury in the first quarter against the Giants on Sunday night.
*This reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.