Transactions

Presented by

Browns place OL Chris Hubbard on IR

Veteran o-lineman suffered a knee injury Sunday vs. Giants

Dec 22, 2020 at 12:56 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com

The Cleveland Browns have placed OL Chris Hubbard (knee) on injured reserve. In addition, the team has placed S Elijah Benton on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list.*

Hubbard has appeared in 11 games with six starts this season. He has started games at right guard and right tackle and has taken reps at left tackle. He sustained a knee injury in the first quarter against the Giants on Sunday night.

Related Links

*This reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

Related Content

news

Browns elevate G Michael Dunn to active roster

Cleveland makes a roster move before Sunday's game
news

Browns elevate WR Ja'Marcus Bradley from practice squad

Cleveland makes a roster move before Monday Night Football
news

Browns activate G Wyatt Teller

Cleveland makes roster moves before Monday Night Football vs. Ravens
news

Browns make roster moves

Cleveland activates DE Porter Gustin from reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Browns claim WR Marvin Hall

Fourth-year pass-catcher has 17 receptions for 290 yards and 2 TDs this season
news

Browns make roster moves

Cleveland makes a roster move before Sunday's game against the Titans
news

Browns sign DE Jamal Davis to practice squad

Cleveland makes a roster move before Wednesday practice
news

Browns activate DE Myles Garrett, place S Ronnie Harrison on IR

Pro Bowl pass rusher rejoins active roster
news

Browns activate FB Andy Janovich, claim S Tedric Thompson

Cleveland makes roster moves as it heads into Week 13
news

Browns elevate 3 from practice squad

Cleveland makes roster moves before heading to Jacksonville
news

Browns make roster moves

Cleveland activates T Jack Conklin, K Cody Parkey from reserve/COVID-19 list and elevates 3 from practice squad

Advertising