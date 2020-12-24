Nick Chubb proud of Pro Bowl selection but wishes Kareem Hunt was joining him

Hunt certainly has the skills to have made it with Chubb. He last made the Pro Bowl in 2017, when he led the NFL as a rookie with over 1,300 rushing yards and ascended as a rookie sensation. Injuries and an eight-game suspension in 2018, however, hindered Hunt's odds of repeating that success, but he proved in 2020 he can still be one of the league's best backs alongside Chubb.

Chubb and Hunt are the only teammates in the league to each have more than 790 rushing yards, and before Hunt's recent stretch, he and Chubb were both on pace to potentially eclipse the 1,000-yard rushing mark this season.

Neither of them, though, needed that milestone as motivation to be great. Both teammates have always put the team first, a mantra they've expressed since Hunt joined the Browns over the 2019 offseason.

Both backs have always recognized their greatness, and as long as the Browns are winning games, they'll be happy.

"To be a part of it means so much to me," said Hunt, who was born in Elyria. "I definitely want to just keep rolling and keep winning. It's fun winning. That is the biggest thing."

The 1,000-yard achievements and dual-Pro Bowl selections can wait. Both running backs are close to meeting their first goal as teammates — help Cleveland make the playoffs. With 10 wins and one of the top rushing attacks in the NFL, the Browns are knocking on the door of doing just that.

The individual accolades have always been secondary. But in the future, Chubb hopes he can make another Pro Bowl with his teammate and best friend.