Browns' 2021 opponents are set

Cleveland will face teams from the NFC North and AFC West

Jan 04, 2021 at 01:14 PM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The Browns' focus remains on the playoffs, but its future beyond 2020 became a little clearer with the conclusion of the regular season.

Cleveland's full slate of 2021 opponents is now set with games lined up with teams from the AFC West, NFC North and the usual suspects from the AFC North. The Browns' two flex games — the only two that differ compared to their AFC North counterparts — will be against the New England Patriots and Houston Texans, both of whom finished in third place in their respective divisions. The Browns, at 11-5, finished in third place in the AFC North because of the Ravens' head-to-head tiebreaker advantage.

Cleveland will hit the road for games against the Packers and Vikings from the NFC North, Chiefs and Chargers from the AFC West and the Patriots. The Browns will host the Bears and Lions from the NFC North, Raiders and Broncos from the AFC West and the Texans. It'll mark back-to-back seasons in which the Browns host the Texans and Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Browns' schedule features games against five playoff teams: Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Green Bay, Kansas City and Chicago.

Home

Steelers

Ravens

Bengals

Raiders

Broncos

Lions

Bears

Texans

Away

Steelers

Ravens

Bengals

Chiefs

Chargers

Packers

Vikings

Patriots

