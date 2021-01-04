Game Day

Browns-Steelers playoff showdown set for Sunday in primetime

Cleveland will face Pittsburgh at Heinz Field under the bright lights of Sunday Night Football

Jan 03, 2021 at 09:43 PM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The Browns' long-awaited return to the playoffs will happen under the bright lights of Sunday Night Football.

The NFL announced on Sunday the Browns' Super Wild Card round matchup with the Steelers will kick off Sunday at 8:15 p.m at Heinz Field. It'll serve as the grand finale of the league's expanded opening weekend to the playoffs.

Cleveland last played on Sunday Night Football in Week 15, when it soundly defeated the Giants to collect its 10th win of the season. It'll be the fourth time this season the Browns play in primetime.

Here's the full weekend schedule.

Saturday

No. 7 Colts at No. 2 Bills - 1:05 pm (CBS)

No. 6 Rams at No. 3 Seahawks - 4:40 pm (FOX)

No. 5 Bucs at No. 4 Giants/Washington - 8:15 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday

No. 5 Ravens at No. 4 Titans - 1:05 p.m. (ESPN)

No. 7 Bears at No. 2 Saints - 4:40 p.m. (CBS)

No. 6 Browns at No. 3 Steelers - 8:15 p.m. (NBC)

Photos: Week 17 - Steelers at Browns Game Action

Check out photos of the Steelers against the Browns

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.
1 / 35

Advertising