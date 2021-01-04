News & Notes: Browns expect different looks, wrinkles from Steelers in rematch

Kevin Stefanski popped in the tape Monday to review the Browns' playoff-clinching victory over the Steelers.

And when the time comes to shift his focus to Sunday's playoff game, he'll … watch the same thing.

"It is a very different feeling when you come in and you want to put on the tape of your previous opponent and you are watching the game from yesterday," Stefanski said. "It's unique."

The Browns and Steelers will meet for the second straight week Sunday when they square off at Heinz Field in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Each team could look a little different from a personnel standpoint — the Steelers almost certainly more so than the Browns — but there's only so much a team can adjust or change at this stage of the season.

"A lot of the presentations we are going to give the players will be very fresh," said Stefanski, who experienced a similar scenario with the Vikings in 2012, when they played the Packers in back-to-back games to close the regular season and open the postseason.

"They will have seen a lot of these plays already so you coach them off of your previous game a lot, and they are doing the same."

For the Steelers, the biggest change will come at quarterback, as veteran Ben Roethlisberger will reclaim his spot after backup Mason Rudolph's admirable performance Sunday. On defense, the Steelers will have Defensive Player of the Year candidate T.J. Watt and veteran DT Cameron Heyward back on the field. Maurkice Pouncey will be back at center.

They comprise four of the most important players on the Steelers roster, but there are so many more on the field. Nearly all of the others held down significant roles and played from start to finish Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

"I think we expected it to look different with the change in quarterback, and we expect it to look different again this week," Stefanski said. "That is part of their job is to play to their players' strengths. We understand that may change. It is our job to put ourselves in their building, think like them and try and get a feel for what they may do this week.

"There is the game theory in trying to understand what they are doing and how it informs your decisions and game planning."

Stefanski noted he was well aware the Browns could face the Steelers again as he prepared for Sunday's win-or-go-home game. The Browns were also down a number of players at key positions, including five on defense. It's unclear if some or any of those absent players will be available Sunday in Pittsburgh, but the Browns could have plenty of different wrinkles and looks ready for the Steelers, too.