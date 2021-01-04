Monday Morning Snap Counts

Presented by

Snap Count Review: Secondary digs deep after loss of numerous key players

Cleveland was without three of its top defensive backs Sunday

Jan 04, 2021 at 11:09 AM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

We're breaking down who played how much in Sunday's playoff-clinching win over the Steelers.

— Cleveland entered Sunday's game without six key players who were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list over the past week. Five of those players were on defense: LB B.J. Goodson, LB Malcolm Smith, CB Denzel Ward, CB Kevin Johnson and S Andrew Sendejo. When healthy, Ward, Sendejo and Goodson have played nearly every snap while Smith and Johnson have been on the field for large chunks of games.

— Here's how the Browns dealt with it.

— Robert Jackson, who played just a handful of defensive snaps before Sunday's game, was on the field for all 67 snaps. So, too, were S Ronnie Harrison Jr., CB Terrance Mitchell and LB Jacob Phillips, who handled the MIKE responsibilities.

— Sheldrick Redwine (6) got the start in Sendejo's place, but Karl Joseph (61) took the vast majority of snaps.

— The Browns played just three linebackers: Phillips, Sione Takitaki (38) and Mack Wilson (32).

— M.J. Stewart filled in for Johnson in the slot and played all but four snaps. His second interception of the season was one of the biggest plays of the game.

— Myles Garrett played 52 of a possible 67 snaps. Adrian Clayborn (36) played more than half of the defensive snaps.

— With Harrison Bryant sidelined, David Njoku (49) played one of his highest snap totals of the season. So, too, did Stephen Carlson (16).

— Donovan Peoples-Jones played 13 snaps before suffering a concussion. KhaDarel Hodge (26) picked up the slack as the Browns' third wide receiver.

— Joel Bitonio and JC Tretter were Cleveland's Iron Men this season. They were the only two players who didn't miss a snap. Mitchell played the highest percentage of any defensive player.

Related Links

Check out the full breakdown by clicking the link below.

Gamebook (16) [PDF]

Photos: Week 17 - Steelers at Browns Game Action

Check out photos of the Steelers against the Browns

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.
1 / 35

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.
2 / 35

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.
3 / 35

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.
4 / 35

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.
5 / 35

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.
6 / 35

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.
7 / 35

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.
8 / 35

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.
9 / 35

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.
10 / 35

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.
11 / 35

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.
12 / 35

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.
13 / 35

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.
14 / 35

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.
15 / 35

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.
16 / 35

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.
17 / 35

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.
18 / 35

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.
19 / 35

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.
20 / 35

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.
21 / 35

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.
22 / 35

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.
23 / 35

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.
24 / 35

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.
25 / 35

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.
26 / 35

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.
27 / 35

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.
28 / 35

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.
29 / 35

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.
30 / 35

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.
31 / 35

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.
32 / 35

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.
33 / 35

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.
34 / 35

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.
35 / 35

The Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 17.

Matt Starkey

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Snap Count Review: Full cast of next men up fill lineup vs. Jets

Cleveland had a number of new faces in new places Sunday
news

Snap Count Review: Nick Harris, Browns O-line rise to the challenge

Cleveland lost Chris Hubbard just 2 snaps into Sunday's win over the Giants
news

Snap Count Review: A marathon night for the Browns offense

Some Cleveland players logged 80+ snaps in the loss
news

Snap Count Review: Myles Garrett makes more than a 'cameo' in win over Titans

Cleveland's Pro Bowl pass rusher collected another sack in Sunday's victory
news

Snap Count Review: Short-handed defense does heavy lifting in Jacksonville

The Browns were without a number of key players Sunday vs. Jaguars
news

Snap Count Review: How Browns filled the void left by Myles Garrett

Adrian Clayborn, Porter Gustin step up in a big way
news

Snap Count Review: Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt back to splitting carries, keeping legs fresh to the end

Cleveland packs a 1-2 punch out of the backfield in win over Texans
news

Snap Count Review: With a limited Myles Garrett, others forced to step up

Porter Gustin was the next man up in Sunday's loss to the Raiders
news

Snap Count Review: Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones step up

Browns tapped into depth at WR after losing Odell Beckham Jr.
news

Snap Count Review: Thin Browns secondary puts in a full day of work in Pittsburgh

Cleveland's defensive backs play nearly every snap in loss to Steelers
news

Snap Count Review: Browns utilize different players in the slot on both sides of the ball

Cleveland WR Rashard Higgins, CB Kevin Johnson saw their most playing time of the season in win over Indianapolis

Advertising