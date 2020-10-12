Rashard Higgins 'stayed ready' and shined when his opportunity arrived

One of the longest tenured Browns, Higgins has seen his perseverance tested plenty of times.

After a breakout 2018 campaign in which he caught 39 passes for 572 yards, Higgins struggled to gain a foothold in Cleveland's offensive attack last season. He missed a number of games with a knee injury and saw limited playing time upon returning, though he still delivered one of the biggest plays of the season — a touchdown catch, of course, in the Browns' win over the Bills.

Higgins re-signed with the Browns in May and impressed his new coaches in training camp to land a spot on the roster. The offense, though, hasn't utilized more than two receivers all that often, and KhaDarel Hodge landed the third receiver role out of training camp. That led to multiple games in which Higgins was inactive, including the Browns' Week 4 win over the Cowboys.

Higgins, though, wasn't fazed in the same way he might have been in previous years. He just kept working.

"David Robinson, my receivers coach back in Dallas, he would always say, 'Stay ready so you don't have to get ready,'" Higgins said. "I just know it is only a matter of time until my time is coming. It just so happened to be the Colts game, and I showed up and did my thing."

For his career, Higgins is averaging one touchdown per 10 catches. It's understandably one of his favorite things to do on the football field, but his willingness to do it all — red carpet or not — is why he's having such a blast on the 2020 Browns.

The Browns are winning, and Higgins has waited long enough for it.

"Coach believes in me," Higgins said. "I would not be on the team for no reason. He knows what I am capable of, and I do at a high level every time. He kept me on the team for a reason. He believed in me. He trusts in me. The whole staff upstairs, they believe in me. They know what I am capable of. There is nothing to question. I am on the team for a reason.