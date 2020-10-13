Chris Hubbard answers the bell, no matter the spot on O-line

That makeup came to the forefront when Hubbard didn't bat an eye when the Browns signed Jack Conklin at the start of free agency. Conklin was signed to take over at right tackle, the spot Hubbard occupied as the starter for the previous two seasons.

Asked if he was discouraged, Hubbard said "not at all." He just went right back to work and carved out a valuable spot on the roster for himself. He called it "humbling" with his new task of understanding and, at a moment's notice, being asked to play any position on the offensive line at a high level.

"No matter what, this game is going to have its changes," Hubbard said. "Jack is doing a great job handling his job. I am just here to continue to fill the role and continue to help this team win no matter whenever they need me. I would kick the ball if they asked me to kick the ball. I am constantly trying to learn the game.

"It is something that you never want to see any injuries happen. You never want to see anything happen to anybody, but just being able to be ready and stay constantly ready, that is something that this league is about."

Hubbard's role could be much simpler this week. Teller is dealing with a calf strain and is considered "week to week" and less so "day to day," Stefanski said. That likely means Hubbard will have more than his fair share of reps at guards this week as he prepares to face Pittsburgh, where he spent the first five years of his career.

Hubbard enters every game ready for everything. It could take on a slightly different meaning Sunday.