Browns determined to keep NFL's top-ranked running attack rolling without Nick Chubb

Hunt, a Pro Bowler himself who led the NFL in rushing in 2017, was the player who stepped up alongside Chubb during the first three weeks, but he couldn't do it alone Sunday. Because of a groin injury, Hunt didn't practice Wednesday and Thursday before making a limited appearance in Friday's practice. The first off the bench after Chubb went down, Hunt carried the ball 11 times and scored twice in a gutsy performance.

On the season, Hunt has 50 carries for 275 yards to rank ninth in the league.

"That dude is a warrior," Stefanski said. "I love watching that guy play. To make it to that game and to perform how he did, a team player all the way. Really, really proud of him."

There was similar pride in the reinforcements behind Hunt, as Johnson and Hilliard rose to the challenge after barely playing any offensive snaps during the first three weeks.

Johnson, one of the best stories in the NFL, set career highs with 13 carries and 95 yards. Two years removed from working on a fishing boat while maintaining his dreams of playing professional football, Johnson is squarely in the middle of Cleveland's rushing plans as the team prepares for Sunday's game against the Colts.

"I just stayed patient," Johnson said. "I did everything I had to do on special teams, and when my name number was called, I had to make sure I was ready."

The Browns are prepared to be without Chubb for the next several weeks.

With him for the majority of the first four games, they established themselves as one of the league's best rushing attacks, ranking first in rushing yards (818), rushing yards per attempt (5.88) and rushing touchdowns (eight). It's been the biggest reason why the Browns boast one of the NFL's best red zone offenses.

Without Chubb for roughly three quarters Sunday, the Browns looked like a team that can keep it up while he heals up. The extra emphasis is on "team" because it will take all 11 on the field to help replace a player as good as Chubb.