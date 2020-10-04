By the Numbers: Breaking down an offensive performance for the ages

We're breaking down the most eye-popping numbers from the Browns' big, 49-38 win over the Cowboys.

307 — The Browns posted their most rushing yards since 2009 in a game that saw Nick Chubb play just a little more than a quarter because of a knee injury. It was the most allowed by the Cowboys in team history.

3 — That's how many players — D'Ernest Johnson, Kareem Hunt and Odell Beckham Jr. — had more than 70 rushing yards Sunday. It's the first time in team history that's happened.

49 — The Browns' 49 points were their most since 2007, when they scored 51 in a win over the Bengals.

3 — Cleveland's stretch of games with 30 or more points is its longest since 1968.

100 — Baker Mayfield posted his third consecutive game with a QB rating of 100 or better, the longest such streak of his career. He hit 100 right on the head by completing 19-of-30 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns.

154 — Yards of offense for Beckham, who scored three touchdowns in his best game yet with the Browns.

51 — Career TDs for Beckham, who caught his 50th on a pass from his best friend, Jarvis Landry.

333 - Yards of offense in the first half, the most Cleveland has had in a single half since 1991.

71 — Combined receiving yards from Harrison Bryant and Austin Hooper, the most from Cleveland's tight end duo this season.

8 — Turnovers forced by the Browns' defense over the past two games.

0 — Turnovers by the offense in the past two games, making the Browns +8 in their last two games.

100 — Career games played for Landry, who has never missed a game.