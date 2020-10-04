3 Big Takeaways: A huge win, but Browns are already focused on what's next

1) A huge win, but Browns are already focused on what's next

Baker Mayfield put on a headset shortly after Sunday's 49-38 win over the Cowboys and delivered a statement to the national audience that tuned in to one of the league's most entertaining games of the season.

Mayfield and the Browns were on the right end of the result, but the third-year quarterback wasn't up for much celebrating. Sure, he was delighted with the win, Cleveland's third in a row, but disappointed by how the final 15 minutes unfolded. The Browns saw a 27-point lead shrink to just a field goal in the blink of an eye before Odell Beckham Jr. sealed the victory with a 50-yard touchdown run.

In Mayfield's eyes, the highlight-reel run shouldn't have been necessary, and the joys of victory weren't enough to overshadow it. That's the mindset he and his Browns teammates displayed as they prepared to return to Cleveland with their first 3-1 start in 19 years.

"We let them back in the game," Mayfield said. "It's a great team. They are resilient. We've seen them come back against Atlanta earlier in the season, so it shouldn't have been a surprise to us. We've got to be able to put that away."

That was the statement.

It wasn't about the win, which was significant, or the history Cleveland made with some of its offensive fireworks. It was how the Browns were processing it even in the moments when it's permitted to be completely celebratory.

The Browns were already talking about how they would learn from the game and how they'd be better because of an ending that was much more dramatic than anticipated. They're determined not to let what's happened in years' past dictate what happens next.

"Finishing the first quarter 3-1 is well done by the guys, but it is a four-quarter game and it is a four-quarter season," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "Once we watch the tape and try to get better after this win, the focus goes right back to the next opponent for next week. There is really no time to really spend much time thinking about it."

Mayfield, moments after his nationally televised interview, echoed his coach's sentiments in a video conference with local reporters. By the time the Browns return to work Monday, the focus will shift to how they can be even better against a much different, but equally challenging opponent in the Colts.

"I am proud of these guys for this first quarter of the season being 3-1. That speaks volumes to us after bouncing back after Week 1," Mayfield said. "We have to hit the reset button. We are onto the second quarter of the year, we have the Colts coming up and we have to continue to improve.