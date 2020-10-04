6 plays that changed the game in the Browns' win over the Cowboys

The Browns didn't originally appear to need all 60 minutes of play when they began pumping points onto the scoreboard at AT&T Stadium for their Week 4 matchup against the Cowboys.
Cleveland carried a 27-point lead into the fourth quarter and appeared well on its way to delivering a statement road win, but the Cowboys scored three touchdowns in the final 15 minutes to make things close. The Browns, however, hung on for a 49-38 victory and made just enough game-changing plays to seal their first win against the Cowboys since 1994.
We picked six plays that changed the game the most:
1. Landry (yes, the wide receiver) hits Beckham for opening drive TD
The arm talents of Jarvis Landry should be well-known around the NFL at this point in his career.
Landry attempted at least one pass in each season from 2015-18. He had two career touchdown passes and 72 yards on five attempts, and he added another attempt to his total on Sunday's first drive.
His target was Odell Beckham Jr., and the play couldn't have been executed any better — Landry hit Beckham in stride in the end zone. The play started on a reverse toss from Nick Chubb, and when Landry scanned the field, Beckham was wide open 37 yards ahead.
The score put Cleveland up 7-0 and delivered an early stunner to the Cowboys. But that only foreshadowed the craziness that was soon to come.
2. Hunt scores second touchdown, puts Browns up by a bundle
The Browns' offensive domination, which featured 333 total yards in the first half, continued as soon as they took the field for the second half.
Cleveland found production from all forms of the offense to start the third quarter and marched to the end zone after seven plays went for 65 yards. Running backs D’Ernest Johnson and Dontrell Hilliard — who were both playing in place of an injured Chubb — broke away for a few first-down runs, and Mayfield chipped in with a couple short, but effective and accurate passing plays to move the Browns in Cowboys territory.
RB Kareem Hunt, who played through a groin injury Sunday, added the finishing touch with a beautiful 14-yard touchdown run, his second of the afternoon. That put the Browns up 38-14 and cemented a mind-boggling 31 unanswered points from Cleveland.
3. Cowboys chip deeper into Cleveland deficit with Prescott pass to Schultz
Even after the Cowboys scored a goal-line touchdown to cut the Browns' big lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter, it still felt as though Cleveland was on its way to a comfortable victory. The Browns were leading 41-22, after all, and only needed a few more defensive stops to win.
But the Cowboys were far from done. On their next offensive drive, QB Dak Prescott hit TE Dalton Schultz deep with a 23-yard touchdown pass. Prescott then connected with Elliott for a two-point conversion.
That's when the nerves began to set in for Cleveland.
4. Prescott connects with CeeDee Lamb, cuts Browns lead to three points
Suddenly, the clock couldn't run down fast enough for the Browns.
After Dallas' second touchdown of the fourth quarter, Cleveland mustered a three-and-out that only killed 31 seconds. The Cowboys had the ball right back, and the defense — with little time to rest after the previous seven-play drive — was right back on the field.
The Cowboys were back in the end zone 11 plays later.
Prescott hit CeeDee Lamb for his second touchdown of the afternoon to cap off the 80-yard drive, and Dallas converted on another two-point conversion to bring the score within three points.
The Browns were scrambling to hang on, and they had just over 3 minutes to do it.
5. Beckham gives Browns breathing room with 50-yard sprint to the end zone
Cleveland could finally exhale.
Just when it seemed as though a 27-point fourth-quarter lead was going to go for naught, the Browns handed the ball off to Beckham.
And the Cowboys couldn't stop him.
Beckham ran up the sidelines and made a few cuts to elude the Dallas defenders and break free for the end zone. It was a risky, but well-executed trick play from the Browns offense, who deserves credit for a beautiful array of blocks from players downfield to clear a hole for Beckham.
The craziness didn't end there. Cleveland unintentionally converted on a two-point conversion that stemmed from a blocked extra-point attempt, only the Browns fell on the ball… in the end zone.
That gave the Browns a 49-38 lead, but there were still 3 minutes left.
6. Ward seals win with interception
The Browns came close to intercepting Prescott several times, but no defender could ultimately come down with the catch. Any of those interceptions would've likely helped the Browns in preventing their fourth-quarter scare, but they finally cracked Prescott at the perfect time.
Just when the Cowboys moved in range to score their fourth touchdown of the quarter, Denzel Ward stepped in front of a pass intended to Amari Cooper and came down with the catch.
The Browns' win was finally under wraps, and although it didn't end how they hoped after three quarters of play, the "W" will still stand on the schedule.