6 plays that changed the game in the Browns' win over the Cowboys

6. Ward seals win with interception

The Browns came close to intercepting Prescott several times, but no defender could ultimately come down with the catch. Any of those interceptions would've likely helped the Browns in preventing their fourth-quarter scare, but they finally cracked Prescott at the perfect time.

Just when the Cowboys moved in range to score their fourth touchdown of the quarter, Denzel Ward stepped in front of a pass intended to Amari Cooper and came down with the catch.