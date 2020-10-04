Browns deliver unforgettable win on wild day in Dallas

Cleveland's defense surrendered plenty of yards to Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (a whopping 502 on the day) late in the action but was advantageous in the first half. Myles Garrett's third strip sack of the season and a fumble recovery later in the quarter set up back-to-back touchdowns.

The defense, though, had to catch its breath over and over in a heart-stopping fourth quarter that saw the Cowboys score touchdowns and two-point conversions on three consecutive possessions. But one play after Prescott cleared 500 passing yards for the day, Denzel Ward stepped in front of a pass near the goal line to clinch the game with an interception. It was the Browns defense's third turnover of the game and eighth in the past two during a stretch in which the offense hasn't committed a single one.

"My man is tough, (Ward) has shown that multiple times. Just like OBJ, he's a playmaker, he's a difference maker," Garrett said. "He's been a big force before and he's going to continue to. I'm proud of my guy. We all have a couple bumps and bruises and just try to fight through it this week, get healthy and look forward to the next game."

The Browns' offense came out hot and never relented in a historic first half.

The Browns needed just 30 minutes to clear 30 points for a third straight game, marking their first such stretch since 1968. Cleveland's 333 yards were its most in a half since 1991 and surpassed the team's full-game outputs in Weeks 1 and 3.

Cleveland dipped deep into its playbook for its first score, as Landry took the ball on an end-around and fired a 37-yard touchdown pass to Beckham. It was Beckham's 50th career touchdown, and it came from his best friend, who was playing in his 100th consecutive game. More importantly, it set the tone for a Browns offense that had Dallas on its heels from the very beginning.

"It puts like a hold on any words that I could think of or think for you to say. Not that it is not special to catch a touchdown pass from Baker or catch a touchdown pass in general, but literally, as I watched Jarvis throw the ball, it reminded me of being outside of WCA 804 as we would just sit there and talk for hours and throw back and forth," Beckham said. "It felt like a joke and not in a bad way, it just felt unreal to be looking him in his eyes and he is just throwing it and I am just smiling, like I felt like he already has his finger up and I am pointing at him. I would not trade that play for any amount of touchdowns in the game or if I was the one to throw it to him."

The Browns weathered a 14-point Cowboys barrage and Chubb's injury and finished off the half with 24 unanswered points.

Beckham's second touchdown, a 4-yarder that saw him quickly take advantage of one-on-one coverage, tied up the score just a few minutes into the second quarter. Forced fumbles by Garrett and Andrew Sendejo set up the Browns offense with short fields for its next two possessions, and both were capped with touchdowns. Hooper scored his first with the Browns on a 1-yard toss from Mayfield, and Hunt found the end zone on a 2-yarder for Cleveland's third touchdown of the second quarter.

The Browns used the final 3:53 of the quarter to move down the field and kick a field goal, giving them a 31-14 advantage at the half.

Cleveland knew it needed even more points on this day, and it provided the requisite amount against one of the league's best offenses.