Meet our Week 4 Hats Off To Our Heroes Gameday Experience winner — Kendalyn Mackey

All throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Kendalyn Mackey stepped up in the face of an increased demand for kidney dialysis. At-risk patients required in-home care, and with a number of her co-workers unable to work because of their at-risk qualifications, Mackey worked longer hours and took on extra shifts — no questions asked.

In April, the Browns proudly launched the "Hats Off to Our Heroes" Fund — an extension of the team's celebration of national heroes during all Browns home games — to support those who are valiantly serving as role models in the face of significant adversity due to COVID-19. The "Hats off to Our Heroes" Fund has focused on aiding health care professionals, first responders, educational professionals and other groups who are pivotal in our community year-round and are valiantly persisting as role models in the face of significant adversity. The "Hats Off to Our Heroes" Honor Row program, which will continue in 2020 and beyond, was created following the 9/11 tragedy to salute service members and first responders in the local community.