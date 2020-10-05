Monday Morning Snap Counts

Presented by

Snap Count Review: Browns roll with cast of 'next men up' to fill void left by Nick Chubb

Clevelands taps Kareem Hunt, D'Ernest Johnson and Dontrell Hilliard for extensive action Sunday

Oct 05, 2020 at 11:38 AM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

We're breaking down who played how much in Sunday's big win over the Cowboys.

Nick Chubb played just 14 snaps Sunday before he was lost for the game with a knee injury. Instead of relying exclusively on Kareem Hunt, who barely practiced during the week because of a groin injury, the Browns went with a three-headed monster in the backfield with D'Ernest Johnson and Dontrell Hilliard getting their most extensive action of the season. The end result: 26 snaps for Hunt, 17 for Johnson and 15 for Hilliard.

— Making his NFL debut, Donovan Peoples-Jones played 33 snaps. His role likely increased in a big way after KhaDarel Hodge suffered a hamstring injury in pre-game warmups. The Browns played just three WRs on Sunday.

Chris Hubbard filled in for Jack Conklin for four snaps Sunday. Conklin played the other 71.

Photos: Week 4 - Browns at Cowboys Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Dallas Cowboys

The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.
1 / 53

The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.
2 / 53

The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.
3 / 53

The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.
4 / 53

The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.
5 / 53

The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.
6 / 53

The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.
7 / 53

The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.
8 / 53

The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.
9 / 53

The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.
10 / 53

The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.
11 / 53

The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.
12 / 53

The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.
13 / 53

The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.
14 / 53

The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.
15 / 53

The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.
16 / 53

The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.
17 / 53

The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.
18 / 53

The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.
19 / 53

The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.
20 / 53

The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.
21 / 53

The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.
22 / 53

The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.
23 / 53

The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.
24 / 53

The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.
25 / 53

The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.
26 / 53

The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.
27 / 53

The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.
28 / 53

The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.
29 / 53

The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.
30 / 53

The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.
31 / 53

The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.
32 / 53

The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.
33 / 53

The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.
34 / 53

The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.
35 / 53

The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.
36 / 53

The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.
37 / 53

The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.
38 / 53

The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.
39 / 53

The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.
40 / 53

The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.
41 / 53

The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.
42 / 53

The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.
43 / 53

The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.
44 / 53

The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.
45 / 53

The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.
46 / 53

The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.
47 / 53

The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.
48 / 53

The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.
49 / 53

The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.
50 / 53

The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.
51 / 53

The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.
52 / 53

The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.

Matt Starkey
The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.
53 / 53

The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 4.

Matt Starkey

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

— TE Harrison Bryant received some of his most extensive action of the season. He played 52 snaps while Austin Hooper played 63. Stephen Carlson was on the field for 16.

Andrew Sendejo, Terrance Mitchell and Denzel Ward played all 82 snaps on defense.

— Tavierre Thomas (39) and M.J. Stewart Jr. (30) were utilized heavily against the Cowboys' deep WR corps.

— In his first game back from injury, Olivier Vernon led all defensive linemen with 65 snaps. Myles Garrett was close behind with 60.

— In his second game back from injury, Mack Wilson played 27 snaps. Jacob Phillips, who had been out since Week 1, played 17.

Ronnie Harrison Jr. played 11 snaps, his first double-digit snaps game of the season.

Check out the full breakdown by clicking on the link below.

Gamebook (4) [PDF]

Related Content

news

Snap Count Review: Defense gets big help from reinforcements vs. Washington

Cleveland returned Kevin Johnson and Mack Wilson to the lineup
news

Snap Count Review: Two Browns Iron Men play all 92 defensive snaps

Cleveland's defense had its endurance tested in a big way Thursday night
news

Snap Count Review: Rookies, new faces get big opportunities vs. Ravens

Breaking down who played how much in Sunday's loss to Baltimore
news

Snap Count Review: Olivier Vernon tackles old role in season finale

Breaking down who played how much in the final game of 2019
news

Snap Count Review: Browns continue to increase workload for defensive rookies vs. Ravens

Mack Wilson, Sione Takitaki and Sheldrick Redwine all carried a significant workload in Week 16
news

Snap Count Review: Injury forces Browns to make another O-line change

Breaking down who played how much against the Cardinals
news

Snap Count Review: Another Browns rookie is seeing his playing time increase

Cleveland's offense ran just 56 plays to Cincinnati's 75
news

Snap Count Review: Browns rely heavily on rookies vs. Steelers

Cleveland called on Sheldrick Redwine and others for significant playing time
news

Snap Count Review: How did Browns D-Line handle its 1st test without 3 starters?

Cleveland used a variety of players to fill the voids
news

Snap Count Review: Browns' depth at safety tested in major way during 2nd half vs. Steelers

Cleveland lost Morgan Burnett to an injury, Damarious Randall to an ejection
news

Snap Count Review: Kareem Hunt takes on big role in Browns debut

Cleveland's RBs share the field for plenty of plays Sunday vs. Buffalo

Advertising