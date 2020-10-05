Snap Count Review: Browns roll with cast of 'next men up' to fill void left by Nick Chubb

We're breaking down who played how much in Sunday's big win over the Cowboys.
— Nick Chubb played just 14 snaps Sunday before he was lost for the game with a knee injury. Instead of relying exclusively on Kareem Hunt, who barely practiced during the week because of a groin injury, the Browns went with a three-headed monster in the backfield with D'Ernest Johnson and Dontrell Hilliard getting their most extensive action of the season. The end result: 26 snaps for Hunt, 17 for Johnson and 15 for Hilliard.
— Making his NFL debut, Donovan Peoples-Jones played 33 snaps. His role likely increased in a big way after KhaDarel Hodge suffered a hamstring injury in pre-game warmups. The Browns played just three WRs on Sunday.
—Chris Hubbard filled in for Jack Conklin for four snaps Sunday. Conklin played the other 71.
— TE Harrison Bryant received some of his most extensive action of the season. He played 52 snaps while Austin Hooper played 63. Stephen Carlson was on the field for 16.
— Andrew Sendejo, Terrance Mitchell and Denzel Ward played all 82 snaps on defense.
— Tavierre Thomas (39) and M.J. Stewart Jr. (30) were utilized heavily against the Cowboys' deep WR corps.
— In his first game back from injury, Olivier Vernon led all defensive linemen with 65 snaps. Myles Garrett was close behind with 60.
— In his second game back from injury, Mack Wilson played 27 snaps. Jacob Phillips, who had been out since Week 1, played 17.
— Ronnie Harrison Jr. played 11 snaps, his first double-digit snaps game of the season.
