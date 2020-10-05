Snap Count Review: Browns roll with cast of 'next men up' to fill void left by Nick Chubb

— Nick Chubb played just 14 snaps Sunday before he was lost for the game with a knee injury. Instead of relying exclusively on Kareem Hunt, who barely practiced during the week because of a groin injury, the Browns went with a three-headed monster in the backfield with D'Ernest Johnson and Dontrell Hilliard getting their most extensive action of the season. The end result: 26 snaps for Hunt, 17 for Johnson and 15 for Hilliard.