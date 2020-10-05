Odell Beckham Jr. shines with big plays in big moments

Beckham ran the ball 50 yards to the end zone and packed the Browns' final offensive punch in a 49-38 win over the Cowboys. The win gave Cleveland its first 3-1 start since 2001 and first win over the Cowboys since 1994. For Beckham, the game will likely be remembered for a long time.

His performance included three touchdowns — two in the air and one on the ground — and 153 total yards for one of his best showings ever in a Browns uniform. The Cowboys couldn't contain Beckham in any fashion, and he was arguably the MVP of a win that moved the Browns to 3-1 for the first time since 2001.

"I'm just happy we found a way to win," Beckham said. "I want to be able to be efficient and just help this team find ways to win. That is really what it boils down to."

Beckham helped the Browns in finding many ways to win Sunday, and his 50-yard touchdown run — the first rushing touchdown of his career — wasn't the only unique play that did the trick.

Beckham was involved in some of coach Kevin Stefanski's finest play-calling on the first drive of the game. When Beckham heard the play, ran his route to the goal-line and looked for the football, he couldn't help but smile.

The pass was perfect, and Beckham was alone with a clear path to the end zone. All he needed to do was make the catch, but that wasn't the reason why he had a grin.

This pass was special. It came from Jarvis Landry, Beckham's best friend, former LSU teammate and fellow Browns receiver who also has a cannon of an arm. Landry hurled the pass 37 yards to Beckham's chest for his first touchdown of the afternoon.

But as the ball was in the air, Beckham had a moment of nostalgia.

"It puts a hold on any words that I could think of," Beckham said. "Not that it is not special to catch a touchdown pass from (QB) Baker (Mayfield) or catch a touchdown pass in general, but literally, as I watched Jarvis throw the ball, it reminded me of being outside (at LSU West Campus Apartments) as we would just sit there and talk for hours and throw back and forth. It felt like a joke, and not in a bad way. It just felt unreal to be looking him in his eyes and he is just throwing it and I'm just smiling.