Browns 'weather the storm' and leave Dallas with a 'team win'

The final big play needed to come from the defense, and no one was surprised at who made it.

Denzel Ward knew he had an interception ahead of him when Prescott targeted a pass to Amari Cooper inside Browns territory. Ward dove in front of Cooper to corral the ball and give the Browns their final sigh of relief.

With Ward's catch, the madness was finally over.

"He's a playmaker, he's a difference maker," Garrett said. "He's been a big force before and he's going to continue to. I'm proud of my guy."

Deep breaths were needed from everyone involved, but the win was secured. The Browns took down one of the top offenses in the league and proved their offense can win in a variety of forms.

RB Nick Chubb left in the second quarter with a leg injury, but Kareem Hunt, D'Ernest Johnson and Dontrell Hilliard carried the load to full efficiency and helped the Browns reach 307 rushing yards, their most in a game since 2009 and most ever from any team against the Cowboys.

"So proud of those guys who stepped up, but it speaks volumes on our offensive line, as well," Mayfield said. "Just that whole group as a unit, they take so much pride in running the ball and establishing that run game like we keep talking about. Our guys ran extremely hard."

The Browns should have one of their happiest flights home in quite some time. They're going into territory the franchise hasn't seen in nearly two decades, and they're doing it in ways Stefanski envisioned when he became head coach in January.

Well, he didn't envision the fourth-quarter scares, but he envisioned big wins against big teams.

That's what the Browns found Sunday in Dallas.