News & Notes: Browns could get a boost at tight end this week

David Njoku is expected to be back with the team this week after spending the past three on injured reserve, coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday.

The fourth-year tight end suffered a knee injury in Cleveland's season-opening loss to the Ravens. He caught three passes for 50 yards and a touchdown before going down with the injury.

Without Njoku, the Browns have leaned heavily on Austin Hooper and rookie Harrison Bryant. Second-year player Stephen Carlson also has been a contributor and played 16 snaps in Sunday's win over the Cowboys.

New this season, a player going on injured reserve is allowed to return after missing only three games, and teams may return an unlimited number of players from injured reserve throughout the year.

Other Injury News

DT Larry Ogunjobi suffered an oblique injury during Sunday's game and will be monitored throughout the week, Stefanski said. In his absence, Vincent Taylor and Jordan Elliott saw an increase in action.

WR KhaDarel Hodge suffered a hamstring injury during pre-game warmups and did not play Sunday. Stefanski said Hodge's injury is "week to week."

Without Hodge, the Browns used just three wide receivers during the game, and that included rookie Donovan Peoples-Jones, who was making his NFL debut.

Stefanski said RB Kareem Hunt came out of the game "pretty good" after dealing with a groin injury leading up to it. Hunt ran for 71 yards and two touchdowns following a week in which he practiced just once.