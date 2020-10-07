Myles Garrett named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Browns Pro Bowl pass rusher picked up 2 more sacks Sunday at Dallas

Oct 07, 2020 at 08:30 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett has earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week for games played Oct. 1-5 (Week 4), the National Football League announced Wednesday. 

During a 49-38 win at Dallas on Sunday, Garrett recorded three tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble. He helped the Browns improve to 3-1, their best start to a season since 2001. Garrett has recorded at least one sack and one forced fumble in three consecutive games.

The Browns are leading the NFL with 10 takeaways and a +6 turnover margin this season. Garrett is tied for the NFL lead in sacks (five), forced fumbles (three) and fumble recoveries (two).

Related Links

Garrett is the first Browns player to win AFC Defensive Player of the Week since LB Joe Schobert in Week 12 last year and the first Browns defensive end to win the award since Kenard Lang in Week 1 of 2004. This is the first league award of Garrett's career.

Photos: Best of the Browns - Week 4

Check out the best photos from the Browns win over the Dallas Cowboys yesterday by the Browns photo team

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
Linebackers Sione Takitaki (44), B.J. Goodson (93), Mack Wilson (51), Jacob Phillips (50) and Malcolm Smith (56) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
Kicker Cody Parkey (2) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
Defensive tackle Vincent Taylor (96) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Ceedee Lamb after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) and Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) and Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) and Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
The team before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) and Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
Linebackers Malcolm Smith (56), B.J. Goodson (93), Mack Wilson (51) and Sione Takitaki (44) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54), Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65), Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98), Defensive tackle Vincent Taylor (96) and Defensive end Joe Jackson (91) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
The team before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Center JC Tretter (64) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
The stadium before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
Related Content

news

News & Notes: Another Browns rookie could see his role expand

3rd-round rookie Jordan Elliott has drawn praise for his work ethic
news

The Browns' offense has thrived off unpredictability, continues to evolve

Cleveland is running one of the most efficient offenses in the league thanks to Kevin Stefanski's methodical game prep and play-calling
news

Kevin Stefanski: 'We have to have a great week of preparation' 

Cleveland's head coach meets with reporters before Wednesday's practice
news

Matchup to Watch: Browns No. 1 rushing attack vs. Colts' stingy, 4th-ranked run defense

Even without Nick Chubb, the Browns must continue to find success on the ground 

