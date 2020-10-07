Browns designate TE David Njoku for return, sign WR Taywan Taylor

The Cleveland Browns have designated TE David Njoku for return from injured reserve and signed WR Taywan Taylor to the active roster from the practice squad.
Njoku recorded three receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown during the season opener at Baltimore on Sept. 13. He left the game with a knee injury and was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 14. A first round pick in 2017, Njoku has recorded 96 receptions for 1,116 yards with 10 touchdowns in 37 career games. He is eligible to return to practice and the team has three weeks to activate him from injured reserve.
Taylor has spent the first four weeks on the club's practice squad. He was initially acquired by the Browns via trade in 2019 from Tennessee who selected him in the third round of the 2017 draft. He has appeared in 32 career games with 10 starts and totaled 53 receptions for 697 yards with two touchdowns. Taylor will wear No. 10.
* New this season, a player going on injured reserve is allowed to return after missing only three games, and teams may return an unlimited number of players from injured reserve throughout the year.
