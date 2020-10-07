Browns designate TE David Njoku for return, sign WR Taywan Taylor

Njoku recorded three receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown during the season opener at Baltimore on Sept. 13. He left the game with a knee injury and was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 14. A first round pick in 2017, Njoku has recorded 96 receptions for 1,116 yards with 10 touchdowns in 37 career games. He is eligible to return to practice and the team has three weeks to activate him from injured reserve.