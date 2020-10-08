News & Notes: Mack Wilson 'getting close' to expanded role

Mack Wilson's gradual return to the defense hits its next step Sunday when the Browns host the Colts at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The second-year linebacker, who was an every-snap player for most of last season, returned to the field Week 3 against Washington and saw a sizable increase in his workload last week against the Cowboys. After playing just six snaps against Washington, Wilson, who missed most of training camp and the first two games of the season with a knee injury, was on the field for 27 of a possible 82 in Dallas. He picked up his first tackle of the season on a pass play against the Cowboys.

Wilson is among the numerous players who have rotated on and off the field for the Browns defense. Outside of a few players in the secondary who have played almost every snap, the Browns are relying on a strength-in-numbers system that Kevin Stefanski believes will pay dividends as the season continues.

"I think he is getting close," Stefanski said. "I think all the guys that come back, the game sometimes dictates the reps, but the way I look at it, we are going to need everybody. We are playing a lot of guys at linebacker. We are playing a lot of guys on the defensive line. We play a lot of guys in the back end. At some point in this year, we are going to need everybody to step up and play maybe a bigger role than they have right now.

"As it pertains to Mack, we expect his role to continue to grow."

No Browns linebacker played more than 80 percent of the plays in Sunday's win over the Cowboys. B.J. Goodson led the way with 64 snaps while Malcolm Smith, Sione Takitaki, Wilson and rookie Jacob Phillips all played fewer than 50 percent.

Defensive coordinator Joe Woods said he's focused on Wilson getting most of his snaps out of the team's base defense. The evaluation is ongoing for how much more work he'll get in nickel and the other packages.