News & Notes: Another Browns rookie could see his role expand

The Browns were without starting defensive tackles Larry Ogunjobi (abdomen) and Sheldon Richardson (thigh) at Wednesday's practice. It's too early to tell what it means for Sunday's game against the Colts, but coach Kevin Stefanski indicated one of their backup's roles was already growing.

The player? Third-round rookie Jordan Elliott, who has seen a steady dose of action in each of the first four games to kick off his NFL career.

"He has done a nice job and we need him to continue to progress," Stefanski said. "His role will expand. But he is very, very diligent about this. He wants to be great. He works really hard out at practice. So, he just needs to keep progressing."

With Ogunjobi sidelined for most of Sunday's second half, Elliott saw an uptick in his playing time and finished the game with 31 snaps. Though he has just three tackles on the year, Elliott has been among Pro Football Focus' highest-graded rookie defensive tackles.

Elliott's teammates have been impressed with how he's acclimated himself to the NFL game. In August, Ogunjobi raved about Elliott's attitude and desire to be great. Earlier in the season, Richardson said Elliott "knew his stuff."

"The only thing is he just needs more experience, and he is getting that slowly but surely. He is going to be just fine. He is going to be just fine in this league," Richardson said. "He is always ready. He is always alert. Usually one of the first ones in the meeting rooms and last one to leave – usually, because he has to because he is a rookie. He is going to be all right. He is going to be fine."

As for Ogunjobi and Richardson, Stefanski said their playing status will be monitored as the week progresses.