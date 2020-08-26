Burning Questions

Presented by

8 questions for Larry Ogunjobi, who wants to 'take it to the next level' after intense offseason

Aug 26, 2020 at 08:45 AM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The moment his 2019 season came to a close, Larry Ogunjobi had one goal.

Make 2020 his best season yet.

That's why Ogunjobi attacked his offseason in a way he hadn't in the past. Clips of his workouts went viral as he put himself in the best shape of his career.

The fourth-year defensive tackle is understandably counting down the days until he can hit the field as a key part of a Browns defensive line that returns its full assortment of starters.

ClevelandBrowns.com caught up with Ogunjobi earlier this week.

CB.com: Looking at the first week-plus of camp, how have you felt about the installation of the defense and everything else?

Ogunjobi: I think it's going well. We've been firing on all cylinders for the most part. Guys are really coming together on offense and on defense. Guys are playing really well and playing really fast. You can see that chemistry and camaraderie. We're kind of gelling out there. We're kind of getting to the dog days of camp and starting to see guys get really comfortable in their positions and what they have to do in their assignments, understanding the playbook and things like that. You can definitely see it translate on the field. People are getting a lot more comfortable with what they're doing and it's showing.

CB.com: What's it like to come back to a defensive line that returns all of its starters from the previous season?

Ogunjobi: It helps because you know the guys already and know how each guy rushes and how each guy plays and can play off each other. You can understand what this guy does well and doesn't do well and play off each other's strengths and cover each other. When you go into Year 2 with the same group, it makes things easier because now you kind of know how each guy operates. I've been with Myles (Garrett) since we got drafted, so I already know how he rushes and goes about his business. With Sheldon (Richardson) and OV (Olivier Vernon), it's kind of the same way now getting to understand them over the offseason. Just being able to understand these guys and how we can all work together because rushing is an art form and you've also got to rush together.

Photos: Training Camp - Day 9

Check out photos from the ninth day of Browns Camp

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on August 25, 2020
1 / 44

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on August 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on August 25, 2020
2 / 44

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on August 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) during practice on August 25, 2020
3 / 44

Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) during practice on August 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on August 25, 2020
4 / 44

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on August 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Malcolm Smith (59) during practice on August 25, 2020
5 / 44

Linebacker Malcolm Smith (59) during practice on August 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver J'Mon Moore (16) during practice on August 25, 2020
6 / 44

Wide receiver J'Mon Moore (16) during practice on August 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 25, 2020
7 / 44

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on August 25, 2020
8 / 44

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on August 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on August 25, 2020
9 / 44

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on August 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on August 25, 2020
10 / 44

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on August 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on August 25, 2020
11 / 44

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on August 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on August 25, 2020
12 / 44

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on August 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on August 25, 2020
13 / 44

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on August 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver D.J. Montgomery (15) during practice on August 25, 2020
14 / 44

Wide receiver D.J. Montgomery (15) during practice on August 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Jeremy Garrett during practice on August 25, 2020
15 / 44

Jeremy Garrett during practice on August 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during practice on August 25, 2020
16 / 44

Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during practice on August 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during practice on August 25, 2020
17 / 44

Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during practice on August 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Coach Jason Tarver during practice on August 25, 2020
18 / 44

Linebacker Coach Jason Tarver during practice on August 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on August 25, 2020
19 / 44

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on August 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer during practice on August 25, 2020
20 / 44

Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer during practice on August 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Solomon Ajayi (58) during practice on August 25, 2020
21 / 44

Linebacker Solomon Ajayi (58) during practice on August 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on August 25, 2020
22 / 44

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on August 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on August 25, 2020
23 / 44

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on August 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Willie Wright (66) during practice on August 25, 2020
24 / 44

Center Willie Wright (66) during practice on August 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on August 25, 2020
25 / 44

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on August 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) and Safety Elijah Benton (48) during practice on August 25, 2020
26 / 44

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) and Safety Elijah Benton (48) during practice on August 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 25, 2020
27 / 44

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 25, 2020
28 / 44

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice on August 25, 2020
29 / 44

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice on August 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 25, 2020
30 / 44

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 25, 2020
31 / 44

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Paul DePodesta during practice on August 25, 2020
32 / 44

Paul DePodesta during practice on August 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on August 25, 2020
33 / 44

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on August 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on August 25, 2020
34 / 44

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on August 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 25, 2020
35 / 44

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on August 25, 2020
36 / 44

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on August 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on August 25, 2020
37 / 44

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on August 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Pharaoh Brown (86) during practice on August 25, 2020
38 / 44

Tight end Pharaoh Brown (86) during practice on August 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 25, 2020
39 / 44

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Benny LeMay (36) during practice on August 25, 2020
40 / 44

Running back Benny LeMay (36) during practice on August 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 25, 2020
41 / 44

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 25, 2020
42 / 44

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver J'Mon Moore (16) during practice on August 25, 2020
43 / 44

Wide receiver J'Mon Moore (16) during practice on August 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during practice on August 25, 2020
44 / 44

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during practice on August 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

CB.com: What went into your offseason plan and getting into the best shape of your career?

Ogunjobi: It's just that I want to be great. At a certain point in your career, you want to get over that hump. You want to take it to the next level. You want to showcase what you can truly do. I just go into every offseason trying to get better than the one before. This offseason, I feel like it was one of my best ones, if not my best one, because of my attention to detail, my level of training I was doing and the people I was around. Overall, I was just focused and had the ability to get it done and worked on all of the things I didn't do so well. I was able to master those things and was more comfortable with myself and what I'm doing. I'm really excited for the season. I just can't wait.

CB.com: What did you do differently and how did you have to adjust with all of the restrictions?

Ogunjobi: I got a new trainer, worked on a lot of balance, mobility, core, all of the intrinsic muscles we don't really think about. I was just working on being a better athlete. When you become a better athlete, you become faster, quicker, stronger and more in tune with your body, it helps you become an overall better player. That was the biggest thing about my offseason. I was trying to get my strength up, my quickness, my agility, my core. I did that and I feel really good coming into camp.

CB.com: It looks like Sheldon Richardson is the same way. What's it been like seeing him play in the shape he's in?

Ogunjobi: It just means he's focused and ready. He came in and said he wants to have the best season of his career and I believe that. You've just got to come out and do it. He looks great and feels great. He's lighter than he was last year and moving better. I'm just excited.

CB.com: What's it been like working with new D-line coach Chris Kiffin?

Ogunjobi: I think it's a blessing, to be honest. I'm really appreciative of him being here. A lot of times you may have coaches that tell you things and then … there's a vision but no road map. Coach Kiffin and JG, Jeremy Garrett, do a great job of making it make sense. They know how to apply certain things to football outside of football and make it make sense to you. They explain why you're doing something and how it works and how the whole defense works together as a whole. It just makes you understand the overall picture better. When you've got a guy like that and you start learning about the history of your coaches and their history and their background and why they do what they do, it makes it way easier to play for him.

CB.com: How have you seen rookie Jordan Elliott adapt to his surroundings?

Ogunjobi: He's doing great. I'm very impressed with him based on his want-to and his attitude and overall demeanor. He wants to play and he wants to be great and you see that. Everything he does, he asks questions and wants to learn. He has an attitude that you don't really see a lot of times with other rookies. He just wants to be out there and wants to get better. When you see that, it makes you say, 'all right, let's do it. Let's help you get better. Let's teach you the things you've got to learn.' He just makes it easy. He's a really cool rookie.

CB.com: How are you getting yourself ready to go without preseason games to be ready to go Game 1 against the Ravens?

Ogunjobi: You've just got to attack. Each and every practice, you just have to know you have X amount of days until kickoff. It's one of those things where you know there's no wasted days. Every day you have to find a way to get better. Whether it's in your craft, whether it's in your performance, whether it's in your football IQ, you just have to find ways to get better because the clock is ticking. It's a different season for everybody. The biggest thing is taking one day at a time and maximizing each and every day.

Related Content

11 questions for new Browns WR/return specialist JoJo Natson, who takes his craft seriously
news

11 questions for new Browns WR/return specialist JoJo Natson, who takes his craft seriously

The former Akron standout signed with Cleveland in March
11 questions for QB Baker Mayfield, who's ready to end the season on a positive note and begin a productive offseason
news

11 questions for QB Baker Mayfield, who's ready to end the season on a positive note and begin a productive offseason

After a season of ups and downs, the quarterback knows what he needs to work on this offseason
9 questions for Joel Bitonio, who once again has proved to be among the best in the NFL at his position
news

9 questions for Joel Bitonio, who once again has proved to be among the best in the NFL at his position

Cleveland's veteran guard was named a 1st alternate for the 2020 Pro Bowl
9 questions for DT Larry Ogunjobi, who continues to be impressed by the players around him
news

9 questions for DT Larry Ogunjobi, who continues to be impressed by the players around him

Cleveland's 3rd-year D-tackle is having his best year yet in the NFL
15 questions for DT Sheldon Richardson, who has emerged as a go-to leader on Browns' fluid defensive line
news

15 questions for DT Sheldon Richardson, who has emerged as a go-to leader on Browns' fluid defensive line

Richardson has been the one constant on Cleveland's D-Line
15 questions for Jarvis Landry, who relishes road tests like Sunday's in Pittsburgh
news

15 questions for Jarvis Landry, who relishes road tests like Sunday's in Pittsburgh

Cleveland's leading receiver riding high as Browns prepare for Steelers
10 questions for LB Joe Schobert, who is looking to build off one of the best games of his Browns career
news

10 questions for LB Joe Schobert, who is looking to build off one of the best games of his Browns career

Cleveland's linebacker had 2 INTs, a sack in win over Steelers
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on August 25, 2020
news

10 questions for Browns C JC Tretter, who explains why he wanted to be a 'lifetime somebody'

The veteran in the middle of Cleveland's offensive line signed a 3-year contract extension last week
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on August 25, 2020
news

12 questions for Kareem Hunt, who will make his Browns debut Sunday vs. Bills

The Pro Bowl RB talks about a new perspective he'll take to the field
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on August 25, 2020
news

12 questions with Odell Beckham Jr., who sees 'bits and pieces of greatness' in a Browns offense that is still 'putting it all together'

Cleveland's Pro Bowl WR leads the team with 34 catches
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on August 25, 2020
news

16 questions for Denzel Ward, whose long wait to return to the field ends Sunday in New England

Cleveland's Pro Bowl CB missed the past 4 games with a hamstring injury

Training Camp Initiatives

Win big, give back to Ohio Youth by playing Browns 50/50 raffle during training camp

Win big, give back to Ohio Youth by playing Browns 50/50 raffle during training camp

The raffle's jackpot winner will be announced Sept. 4
Enter to win a Browns-branded Vitamix Grand Prize Package

Enter to win a Browns-branded Vitamix Grand Prize Package

Join our First and Ten movement by pledging to '#give10'

Join our First and Ten movement by pledging to '#give10'

Take the pledge and tell us your story!
Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience

Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience

The Browns are tremendously grateful for those who are serving on the front lines during these extremely challenging times
Enter the University Hospitals Healthy Fan Challenge Sweepstakes

Enter the University Hospitals Healthy Fan Challenge Sweepstakes

Shop and earn Pro Points at Discount Drug Mart

Shop and earn Pro Points at Discount Drug Mart

Shop and earn rewards for once-in-a-lifetime experience with your favorite Cleveland Sports Teams!

Advertising