8 questions for Larry Ogunjobi, who wants to 'take it to the next level' after intense offseason

CB.com: What went into your offseason plan and getting into the best shape of your career?

Ogunjobi: It's just that I want to be great. At a certain point in your career, you want to get over that hump. You want to take it to the next level. You want to showcase what you can truly do. I just go into every offseason trying to get better than the one before. This offseason, I feel like it was one of my best ones, if not my best one, because of my attention to detail, my level of training I was doing and the people I was around. Overall, I was just focused and had the ability to get it done and worked on all of the things I didn't do so well. I was able to master those things and was more comfortable with myself and what I'm doing. I'm really excited for the season. I just can't wait.

CB.com: What did you do differently and how did you have to adjust with all of the restrictions?

Ogunjobi: I got a new trainer, worked on a lot of balance, mobility, core, all of the intrinsic muscles we don't really think about. I was just working on being a better athlete. When you become a better athlete, you become faster, quicker, stronger and more in tune with your body, it helps you become an overall better player. That was the biggest thing about my offseason. I was trying to get my strength up, my quickness, my agility, my core. I did that and I feel really good coming into camp.

CB.com: It looks like Sheldon Richardson is the same way. What's it been like seeing him play in the shape he's in?

Ogunjobi: It just means he's focused and ready. He came in and said he wants to have the best season of his career and I believe that. You've just got to come out and do it. He looks great and feels great. He's lighter than he was last year and moving better. I'm just excited.

CB.com: What's it been like working with new D-line coach Chris Kiffin?