#BrownsCamp Daily: Stefanski evaluates the team 10 days into camp

Aug 25, 2020 at 08:12 PM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The Browns hit another "mile post," as Kevin Stefanski described it, with the completion of Tuesday's practice.

With Sunday's testing-related disruption — which briefly prevented Stefanski from entering the facility — and Monday's delayed arrival of a handful of players because of the disruption, it's been an uneven few days for the Browns, who have officially practiced 10 times since the start of training camp. The team is off Wednesday before it tackles another immensely important four-day stretch.

Stefanski was asked to sum up his thoughts after Practice No. 10, which came in the wake of a barrage of injuries in the secondary, including Grant Delpit's likely season-ending Achilles injury.

"I would say we are 10 days into it, 10 practices into it," Stefanski said. "You hit these rhythms and these beats of training camp. You get hot days out there like it was today and yesterday, you get a day off then you tell the guys, 'Hey, we are right back out here after the off day in pads for another hard one.' There is an element of the dog days of training, which everybody knows what that feels like and what that looks like. We just have to push through it.

"We are where we need to be from an installation standpoint. Guys are pushing through and getting into football shape as it may come in these next few weeks. I can't peg it necessarily, but I can just tell you that we are kind of hitting all the mileposts."

Here's what else happened on a hot and swampy Tuesday in Berea.

