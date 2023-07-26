#BrownsCamp Daily

#BrownsCamp Daily: Greg Newsome II explains why he changed to No. 0

Here's what you might've missed from Tuesday at The Greenbrier

Jul 26, 2023 at 08:00 AM
Poisal_Anthony copy
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

072523_BCDaily

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Greg Newsome II is going to stand out to a lot of Browns fans when the team returns to Berea on Aug. 1.

He's going to stand out all regular season, too, and he won't have to be making flashy plays to do so, either.

Newsome is sporting a different look in his third NFL season, opting to change his jersey number from No. 20 to No. 0. He's the first player in franchise history to wear the number after the NFL altered a rule last offseason to allow players to wear the rarely-used number.

For Newsome, the change isn't necessarily about standing out more, but rather to signal a clean slate to his career as he enters a new year.

"I was just super excited," he said. "I was presented the opportunity, and I think it was pretty cool to be the first Cleveland Brown ever to wear zero, so that was a little behind it. Going into this next year, I kind of wanted a fresh start with everything, just wanted to get out there and have a fresh start. I'm super excited."

Newsome is confident the new start will lead to interceptions. He hasn't recorded one yet since he was drafted by the Browns in the first round in 2021, but he's still proven to be efficient for the secondary and has tallied 15 career pass breakups.

Could a new, flashy number will channel more risky throws his way?

"I mean, I hope so," he said with a smile. "Get a little bit more production. I hope that's what it causes."

But a fresh start for Newsome goes beyond interceptions. It's about showing overall growth, too, as both a player and a leader, which is an area Newsome has explored for improvement just as much as his coverage techniques or reads.

"I've been in the league for two years now, and I think I'm ready to really make that next jump," he said. "That's kind of what I mean by a fresh start. It's just ready to make that next jump. I kind of wanted to just change everything and that was one of the things."

Here's what else you might've missed from Tuesday at The Greenbrier.

Headlines

Training Camp Observations from the 4th day at The Greenbrier

NFL Top 100 Players list: Browns Edge Rusher Za'Darius Smith ranks No. 84

Myles Garrett believes revamped defensive line is 'learning from each other'

Watch This

Social Watch

Press Conferences

Related Content

news

#BrownsCamp Daily: David Njoku 'excited' for first full year with Deshaun Watson

Here's what you might've missed from Monday in West Virginia

news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Deshaun Watson in 'different space,' more comfortable as training camp begins

Here's what you might've missed from Sunday in West Virginia

news

Browns begin training camp, team-bonding opportunities in 'beautiful' settings at The Greenbrier

The Browns kicked off their first day of training camp with a walk-thru practice and will look to seize team-bonding opportunities throughout the week

news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Denzel Ward follows through on INT bet with M.J. Emerson Jr., Herb Miller

Get caught up on all you missed from Tuesday's practice

news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Stump Mitchell believes best football is still ahead for Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt

Get caught up on all you missed from Monday's practice

news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Ethan Pocic steps into first-team center role

Get caught up on all you missed from Sunday's practice

news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Jedrick Wills Jr. believes 'turnaround' season is ahead

Get caught up on all you missed from Tuesday's practice

news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Mike Priefer believes Jakeem Grant will 'transform our return game'

Get caught up on all you missed from Sunday's practice

news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Joe Thomas delivering 'incredibly helpful' instructions to O-Line

Get caught up on all you missed from Saturday's practice

news

#BrownsCamp Daily: M.J. Emerson Jr. 'very excited' to face high volume of targets as rookie CB

Get caught up on all you missed from Friday's practice

news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Jacob Phillips eager to 'show everybody in Cleveland the player I am'

Get caught up on all you missed from Wednesday's practice

Advertising