Training Camp Observations from the 4th day at The Greenbrier

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — The days are ticking down until the Browns strap on the pads for the first time in training camp — Friday, to be exact — and the ramp-up in getting to that day were evident Tuesday at The Greenbrier.
The Browns practiced with shells and ran multiple team drills for the first time since training camp began, giving us several notable moments and a few takeaways to digest before the team heads into its first (and only) off-day of the trip on Wednesday.
Here's what went down Tuesday in West Virginia.
-The Browns ran a few seven-on-seven and 11-on-11 drills throughout the practice, including a seven-on-seven goal-line session in the final period of the practice. The defense was undoubtedly the "winner" of the period and had multiple players, including CB Thomas Graham Jr. and LB Jacob Phillips, bat balls away. The lone offensive player who caught multiple touchdowns was RB/WR Demetric Felton Jr., who caught his passes from QB Kellen Mond.
-The practice was also a good one in general for the whole defense. CB Denzel Ward and S Juan Thornhill each had pass breakups in another seven-on-seven period, while CB Bopete Keyes tallied another two pass deflections in the same period. Some of the defensive players hollered and ran to Keyes after his second deflection.
-The coverage from the whole defense has been particularly strong to begin training camp, which is a good sign for new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz as he implements a system predicated on strong man coverage from the secondary.
-Jaelon Darden has been one of the more noticeable receivers early in camp. He's taken a handful of snaps with QB Deshaun Watson, although the Browns have rotated other non-starting receivers in with him as well. Darden, however, is worth monitoring throughout camp because of his speed, which has always intrigued the Browns and might intrigue them more due to the uncertainty of when WR Marquise Goodwin (blood clots) might be able to rejoin the team. Darden also has return experience and has been working as both a kick and punt returner.
-Elsewhere in the receiver room, Amari Cooper remained sidelined due to a minor tweak he suffered in Sunday's practice. Jakeem Grant Sr., however, participated in practice and took his most reps since he suffered a torn Achilles last year in training camp. He appears to have the same speed and shiftiness that made him a Pro Bowler in 2021 and was participating in both kick and punt return drills.
-OT Dawand Jones also returned to practice after missing the last two days with an illness.
-Jerome Ford also worked with the kick returners. He's taken a steady dose of reps in the first few practices at running back and has had chances to show his receiving abilities, which GM Andrew Berry praised Sunday: "A big reason that we drafted him in '22 was because of his ability as a receiver, and we think that he'll be able to play that role really well."
-LB Matthew Adams left practice early with a trainer. C Ethan Pocic also briefly left practice with what appeared to be a finger injury, but he returned shortly to the field minutes later.