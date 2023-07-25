Training Camp Observations from the 4th day at The Greenbrier

-The coverage from the whole defense has been particularly strong to begin training camp, which is a good sign for new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz as he implements a system predicated on strong man coverage from the secondary.

-Jaelon Darden has been one of the more noticeable receivers early in camp. He's taken a handful of snaps with QB Deshaun Watson, although the Browns have rotated other non-starting receivers in with him as well. Darden, however, is worth monitoring throughout camp because of his speed, which has always intrigued the Browns and might intrigue them more due to the uncertainty of when WR Marquise Goodwin (blood clots) might be able to rejoin the team. Darden also has return experience and has been working as both a kick and punt returner.