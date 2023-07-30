Training Camp Observations from the 9th day at The Greenbrier

On-Field Observations

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — The work at The Greenbrier has finished.

The Browns completed their last training camp practice in West Virginia under sunny skies Sunday morning. The practice was roughly 80 minutes long and was completed in shells after two straight days of padded workouts.

Up next: practice in Cleveland. The Browns will be back in Berea on Tuesday with their first open practice for fans. They'll then play the Jets on Thursday in the Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Stadium in Canton.

Here's what happened on the final day in the Allegheny Mountains.

-The defense won the day, and it wasn't particularly close. Coverage was tight throughout seven-on-seven and 11-on-11 drills, and it often forced QB Deshaun Watson to make tricky passes or throw the ball away all together.

-CB A.J. Green III tallied his second pass breakup in as many plays during a red zone seven-on-seven period. LB Jordan Kunaszyk also had a chance to snag the lone interception of the day, but he dropped the ball.

-S Juan Thornhill swatted away a deep-ball attempt intended for WR Anthony Schwartz, who appeared to have a step on him on the play.

-DEs Myles Garrett and Ogbo Okoronkwo were noticeable all day and frequently penetrated the pocket. Both players looked fast in the padded practices Saturday, too, and it's easy to see why the Browns were high on Okoronkwo in particular. His speed presented a challenge to the offensive tackles all week.

-The defense played well, but Watson still delivered some impressive throws. His best completion of the day was a 60-yard touchdown pass to TE David Njoku, who put together his second consecutive quality day with Watson. Njoku slipped past coverage and caught a perfect pass from Watson that was placed just out of reach from LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

-TE Harrison Bryant was also heavily involved for the second straight day. He caught three passes in the first 11-on-11 team period of the day.

-This week was a good one for QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who received his first dose of team drill snaps and capped the trip off with a productive seven-on-seven red zone period — he found WR Daylen Baldwin in the end zone twice.

-Bryant was in the huddle more because TE Jordan Akins was sidelined for the third straight day. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said they were resting Akins due to a knee injury.

-Practice ended with a few skirmishes, which led to Stefanski ending the day with players completing sprints. OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr. walked off the field with a trainer after the last scuffle.

-DE Myles Garrett addressed the team in the huddle after the team ran sprints, and the huddle was broken down with cheers and a "family" breakdown.

-Jaelon Darden did not practice and worked on the sidelines while wearing a wrap around his right leg. OT Jack Conklin and DT Dalvin Tomlinson were also given rest days.

Advertising