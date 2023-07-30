Training Camp Observations from the 9th day at The Greenbrier

-DEs Myles Garrett and Ogbo Okoronkwo were noticeable all day and frequently penetrated the pocket. Both players looked fast in the padded practices Saturday, too, and it's easy to see why the Browns were high on Okoronkwo in particular. His speed presented a challenge to the offensive tackles all week.

-The defense played well, but Watson still delivered some impressive throws. His best completion of the day was a 60-yard touchdown pass to TE David Njoku, who put together his second consecutive quality day with Watson. Njoku slipped past coverage and caught a perfect pass from Watson that was placed just out of reach from LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

-TE Harrison Bryant was also heavily involved for the second straight day. He caught three passes in the first 11-on-11 team period of the day.

-This week was a good one for QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who received his first dose of team drill snaps and capped the trip off with a productive seven-on-seven red zone period — he found WR Daylen Baldwin in the end zone twice.

-Bryant was in the huddle more because TE Jordan Akins was sidelined for the third straight day. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said they were resting Akins due to a knee injury.

-Practice ended with a few skirmishes, which led to Stefanski ending the day with players completing sprints. OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr. walked off the field with a trainer after the last scuffle.

-DE Myles Garrett addressed the team in the huddle after the team ran sprints, and the huddle was broken down with cheers and a "family" breakdown.