Training camp observations: Browns close training camp with another indoor practice

The Browns' final training camp practice was indoors for a second consecutive day because of bad weather. The Browns had a non-padded practice that lasted an hour Thursday as they prepare to hit the road to Kansas City.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said the team isn't affected by where they practice. In just this preseason alone, the Browns traveled to the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia for more than a week's worth of practices, went through two joint practices with the Eagles in Philadelphia, and practiced twice indoors because of bad weather.

"The Greenbrier, the Philly trip, moving the Philly practice up, going inside here," Stefanski said. "Our group does an outstanding job, really across the board in being ready to adjust whenever necessary."

The Browns also played an extra preseason game with only one coming at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The team has been through much adversity but forged a great bond this offseason.