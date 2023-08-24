On-Field Observations

Training camp observations: Browns close training camp with another indoor practice

Browns get one more session of work in before Saturday’s preseason finale

Aug 24, 2023 at 02:09 PM
Doc Louallen

Staff Writer

The Browns' final training camp practice was indoors for a second consecutive day because of bad weather. The Browns had a non-padded practice that lasted an hour Thursday as they prepare to hit the road to Kansas City.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said the team isn't affected by where they practice. In just this preseason alone, the Browns traveled to the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia for more than a week's worth of practices, went through two joint practices with the Eagles in Philadelphia, and practiced twice indoors because of bad weather. 

 "The Greenbrier, the Philly trip, moving the Philly practice up, going inside here," Stefanski said. "Our group does an outstanding job, really across the board in being ready to adjust whenever necessary."

The Browns also played an extra preseason game with only one coming at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The team has been through much adversity but forged a great bond this offseason. 

"You follow your script but have to trust in what you are trying to accomplish," Stefanski said. "Practice-wise, meeting-wise, drills you do, and walk-throughs all matter. We are right where we want to be, but we have work to do before September 10."

Photos: Training Camp Day 17

Check out photos of the team during the seventeenth day of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus

20230824-MS-17
1 / 22
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during Day 17 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2023.
2 / 22

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during Day 17 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Nate Meadors (30) during Day 17 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2023.
3 / 22

Safety Nate Meadors (30) during Day 17 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during Day 17 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2023.
4 / 22

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during Day 17 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 17 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2023.
5 / 22

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 17 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during Day 17 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2023.
6 / 22

Kicker Cade York (3) during Day 17 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 17 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2023.
7 / 22

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 17 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during Day 17 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2023.
8 / 22

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during Day 17 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during Day 17 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2023.
9 / 22

Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during Day 17 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during Day 17 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2023.
10 / 22

Kicker Cade York (3) during Day 17 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during Day 17 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2023.
11 / 22

Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during Day 17 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) during Day 17 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2023.
12 / 22

Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) during Day 17 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during Day 17 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2023.
13 / 22

Kicker Cade York (3) during Day 17 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during Day 17 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2023.
14 / 22

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during Day 17 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jaelon Darden (16) during Day 17 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2023.
15 / 22

Wide receiver Jaelon Darden (16) during Day 17 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 17 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2023.
16 / 22

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 17 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during Day 17 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2023.
17 / 22

Tight end David Njoku (85) during Day 17 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Cam Bright (49) during Day 17 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2023.
18 / 22

Linebacker Cam Bright (49) during Day 17 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during Day 17 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2023.
19 / 22

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during Day 17 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during Day 17 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2023.
20 / 22

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during Day 17 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver David Bell (18) during Day 17 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2023.
21 / 22

Wide receiver David Bell (18) during Day 17 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during Day 17 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2023.
22 / 22

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during Day 17 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
At the beginning of Thursday's practice, the team did an 11-on-11 situational drill where the offense needed to get downfield and kick a game-winning field goal. QB Deshaun Watson, in two plays, got the offense down the field when he connected with WR Donovan Peoples-Jones and WR Elijah Moore for 20-yard gains.  

In this drill, K Cade York successfully made all six of his attempts during the period.

Watson played well on Thursday in all drills and didn't commit any turnovers. Toward the middle of practice, Stefanski turned on the crowd noise in an 11-on-11 2-minute drill. On the first play, Watson connected with Peoples-Jones for a 50-yard gain and the touchdown.

The Browns defense, however, had its fair share of big plays, too, catching three interceptions and scoring a touchdown.

DE Za'Darius Smith picked off the pass and ran it back for a touchdown. CB Denzel Ward made an interception while on an island with the receiver after a deep pass was thrown. Lorenzo Burns, who was recently signed, made an interception in the red zone.

Advertising