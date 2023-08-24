Training camp observations: Browns close training camp with another indoor practice

The Browns' final training camp practice was indoors for a second consecutive day because of bad weather. The Browns had a non-padded practice that lasted an hour Thursday as they prepare to hit the road to Kansas City.
Coach Kevin Stefanski said the team isn't affected by where they practice. In just this preseason alone, the Browns traveled to the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia for more than a week's worth of practices, went through two joint practices with the Eagles in Philadelphia, and practiced twice indoors because of bad weather.
"The Greenbrier, the Philly trip, moving the Philly practice up, going inside here," Stefanski said. "Our group does an outstanding job, really across the board in being ready to adjust whenever necessary."
The Browns also played an extra preseason game with only one coming at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The team has been through much adversity but forged a great bond this offseason.
"You follow your script but have to trust in what you are trying to accomplish," Stefanski said. "Practice-wise, meeting-wise, drills you do, and walk-throughs all matter. We are right where we want to be, but we have work to do before September 10."
Check out photos of the team during the seventeenth day of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus
At the beginning of Thursday's practice, the team did an 11-on-11 situational drill where the offense needed to get downfield and kick a game-winning field goal. QB Deshaun Watson, in two plays, got the offense down the field when he connected with WR Donovan Peoples-Jones and WR Elijah Moore for 20-yard gains.
In this drill, K Cade York successfully made all six of his attempts during the period.
Watson played well on Thursday in all drills and didn't commit any turnovers. Toward the middle of practice, Stefanski turned on the crowd noise in an 11-on-11 2-minute drill. On the first play, Watson connected with Peoples-Jones for a 50-yard gain and the touchdown.
The Browns defense, however, had its fair share of big plays, too, catching three interceptions and scoring a touchdown.
DE Za'Darius Smith picked off the pass and ran it back for a touchdown. CB Denzel Ward made an interception while on an island with the receiver after a deep pass was thrown. Lorenzo Burns, who was recently signed, made an interception in the red zone.