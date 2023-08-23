Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will travel to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. EST to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Matchup
- The Browns are 1-1-1 in the preseason following their 18-18 tie with the Eagles last week. The Chiefs beat the Cardinals in their second preseason game last week, 38-10.
- The Browns last played the Chiefs in the 2021 regular season, falling 33-29 in Kansas City.
Storylines to Watch
- Starters Watch - Saturday the Browns starters will play in their second preseason game. They elected to rest nearly all of their top starters in last week tie with the Eagles.
- Young guys playing hard - This will be the final preseason game for the Browns, which means cuts will happen next week to get the roster to 53. Young players and players on the bubble have one more game to make their case for a roster spot.
- Defensive line - The Browns defensive line has been playing on a different level in games and in practices over the last two weeks. The defense dominated in last week's preseason game with six sacks.
Watch on TV
Pregame: 12 p.m., Browns Countdown, WEWS News 5
Game: Saturday, 1 p.m., WEWS
Announcers: Chris Rose, Joe Thomas, Aditi Kinkhabwala
Listen Live
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.
Pregame: 9 a.m., 850 ESPN Cleveland, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 1 p.m. 850 ESPN Cleveland, 92.3 The Fan WKRK & 98.5 WNCX - University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network Affiliate Map
Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK
Announcers: Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)
