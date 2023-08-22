Browns training camp observations: Defense, offense showed good signs

The Browns returned to the practice field Tuesday after a well-deserved day off Monday. The day was even more special because it was Military Appreciation Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, as numerous members of the armed forces took in the action.

Similar to Sunday, Coach Kevin Stefanski put his team in more real game situational drills. For the first time in this training camp, Stefanski played crowd noise on the speakers during 11-on-11 drills.

"I think it's important for our guys to lock in," Stefanski said. "It's why we're using this week as a regular season schedule to get our players used to the rhythm, used to their routine, used to putting in new plays and that type of thing."

In the first drive, the defense dominated. The defensive line got into the backfield the first two plays and the defensive backs broke up passes in the last two. CB Denzel Ward capped the series with an interception on fourth down.