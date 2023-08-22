Browns training camp observations: Defense, offense showed good signs

The Browns returned to the practice field Tuesday after a well-deserved day off Monday. The day was even more special because it was Military Appreciation Day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, as numerous members of the armed forces took in the action.
Similar to Sunday, Coach Kevin Stefanski put his team in more real game situational drills. For the first time in this training camp, Stefanski played crowd noise on the speakers during 11-on-11 drills.
"I think it's important for our guys to lock in," Stefanski said. "It's why we're using this week as a regular season schedule to get our players used to the rhythm, used to their routine, used to putting in new plays and that type of thing."
In the first drive, the defense dominated. The defensive line got into the backfield the first two plays and the defensive backs broke up passes in the last two. CB Denzel Ward capped the series with an interception on fourth down.
The second drive, the offense was able to move the ball up the field. QB Deshaun Watson connected with WR Donovan Peoples-Jones twice for 10 yards on third down.
After 11-on-11 periods, the team transitioned to 7-on-7, and Watson hit a nice rhythm. He completed eight of his nine passes and was very poised in the period. Amari Cooper, David Njoku, Peoples-Jones, Nick Chubb, and Elijah Moore all caught passes during the period. The execution was flawless.
"I think there's that potential to be one of the best offenses in the NFL," Chubb said. "It depends on us executing every day and alignment, assignment, playing fast, but being smart."
The fans at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus had the loudest cheer when WR Austin Watkins made the catch of the day. In an 11-on-11 drill, QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson connected with Watkins, who Mossed the defender for 20 yards.
The Browns will have to cut the roster down to 53 players next week. The opportunities to impress are nearing their end, but the Browns have a lot to examine as they make these tough decisions. Saturday's game in Kansas City will be one of the final pieces of the puzzle.
"We looked at that Hall of Fame game as an awesome opportunity for us to add reps for our young players," Stefanski said. "That really us and the Jets were the only ones that were afforded that extra opportunity. So invaluable when you talk about game reps for our young players, and they'll continue to get reps going into this Kansas City game as well."