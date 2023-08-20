On-Field Observations

Browns training camp observations: Back in Berea after a week in Philadelphia

Sunday practice saw more real game situational periods.

Aug 20, 2023 at 02:36 PM
After spending the week in Philadelphia, the Browns returned to Berea on Sunday before a jam-packed crowd. Coach Kevin Stefanski moved the practice to the morning and did fewer individual drills and more team periods.

As the season approaches, Stefanski said he wanted the team to practice like they were in real game situations. Sunday's practice saw multiple 2-minute drills, long 11-on-11 drives, and red zone action.

"I think all of it is a learning experience in those games, Stefanski said. "There's certain things that come up that maybe you've covered just once. I think about the end of the game in Philly where we need to get out of bounds. Something we talk about a lot. Shared situational awareness."

Photos: Training Camp Day 14

Check out photos of the team during the fourteenth day of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus

20230820-MS-32
1 / 41
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 20, 2023.
2 / 41

Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 20, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Rodney McLeod (26) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 20, 2023.
3 / 41

Safety Rodney McLeod (26) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 20, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Nate Meadors (30) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
4 / 41

Safety Nate Meadors (30) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 20, 2023.
5 / 41

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 20, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 20, 2023.
6 / 41

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 20, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Gavin Heslop (41) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 20, 2023.
7 / 41

Cornerback Gavin Heslop (41) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 20, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. (9) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 20, 2023.
8 / 41

Wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. (9) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 20, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Caleb Biggers (39) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 20, 2023.
9 / 41

Cornerback Caleb Biggers (39) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 20, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
10 / 41

Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 20, 2023.
11 / 41

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 20, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 20, 2023.
12 / 41

Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 20, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jalen Wayne (31) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 20, 2023.
13 / 41

Wide receiver Jalen Wayne (31) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 20, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 20, 2023.
14 / 41

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 20, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 20, 2023.
15 / 41

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 20, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 20, 2023.
16 / 41

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 20, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 20, 2023.
17 / 41

Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 20, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 20, 2023.
18 / 41

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 20, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 20, 2023.
19 / 41

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 20, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 20, 2023.
20 / 41

Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 20, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 20, 2023.
21 / 41

Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 20, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 20, 2023.
22 / 41

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 20, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 20, 2023.
23 / 41

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 20, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 20, 2023.
24 / 41

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 20, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (97) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 20, 2023.
25 / 41

Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (97) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 20, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 20, 2023.
26 / 41

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 20, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) and Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
27 / 41

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) and Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jalen Wayne (31), Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82), Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) and Center Nick Harris (53) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 20, 2023.
28 / 41

Wide receiver Jalen Wayne (31), Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82), Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) and Center Nick Harris (53) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 20, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Cam Bright (49) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
29 / 41

Linebacker Cam Bright (49) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Center Luke Wypler (56) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 20, 2023.
30 / 41

Center Luke Wypler (56) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 20, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 20, 2023.
31 / 41

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 20, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) and Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (83) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
32 / 41

Kicker Cade York (3) and Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (83) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (83) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
33 / 41

Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (83) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
34 / 41

Tight end David Njoku (85) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
35 / 41

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (83) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
36 / 41

Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (83) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
37 / 41

Tight end David Njoku (85) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
38 / 41

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
39 / 41

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
40 / 41

Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) and Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.
41 / 41

Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) and Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) during Day 14 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 1, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
The Browns wore full pads during Sunday's practice, but there were no big hits and not too much tackling. After completing their usual warm-up routine, the Browns immediately started an 11-on-11 period from the 20-yard line, with the offense needing to go the length of the field to score. QB Deshaun Watson converted on two first downs and one fourth down in his first drive. Watson spread the ball around, connecting with TE David Njoku, WR Amari Cooper, WR Elijah Moore and RB Nick Chubb. 

Watson shined most Sunday in the red zone period, scoring on both of his attempts. Watson and the offense started on the 20-yard line and had only two attempts to score a touchdown. On Watson's first pass, he found Njoku going up the seam for a 20-yard touchdown. On Watson's next drive, he connected with Cooper, who ran a fly route deep in the end zone for a touchdown. 

Despite Watson's best period being in the red zone, he and Cooper got Browns fans in awe when they connected for a 35-yard pass in the second 11-on-11 period.

Fans were also elated to see Moore on the field Sunday, who didn't practice in Philadelphia after injuring his ribs the previous week against the Commanders. Moore was mainly in the slot Sunday and made a few short-yard catches as he got back into game shape.

"I feel good," Moore said. "I'm day by day. I needed a couple of days to get it right and now it's just fine turning it up again."

 Even though there weren't any big hits or tackling Sunday, the defensive line was very aggressive, giving the offensive line problems. Notably, Myles Garrett displayed some impressive moves during the second 11-on-11 period and would have easily secured a sack in a live game.

