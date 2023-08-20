Browns training camp observations: Back in Berea after a week in Philadelphia

The Browns wore full pads during Sunday's practice, but there were no big hits and not too much tackling. After completing their usual warm-up routine, the Browns immediately started an 11-on-11 period from the 20-yard line, with the offense needing to go the length of the field to score. QB Deshaun Watson converted on two first downs and one fourth down in his first drive. Watson spread the ball around, connecting with TE David Njoku, WR Amari Cooper, WR Elijah Moore and RB Nick Chubb.

Watson shined most Sunday in the red zone period, scoring on both of his attempts. Watson and the offense started on the 20-yard line and had only two attempts to score a touchdown. On Watson's first pass, he found Njoku going up the seam for a 20-yard touchdown. On Watson's next drive, he connected with Cooper, who ran a fly route deep in the end zone for a touchdown.

Despite Watson's best period being in the red zone, he and Cooper got Browns fans in awe when they connected for a 35-yard pass in the second 11-on-11 period.

Fans were also elated to see Moore on the field Sunday, who didn't practice in Philadelphia after injuring his ribs the previous week against the Commanders. Moore was mainly in the slot Sunday and made a few short-yard catches as he got back into game shape.

"I feel good," Moore said. "I'm day by day. I needed a couple of days to get it right and now it's just fine turning it up again."