Observations from the 12th practice of Training Camp

The Browns practiced in true football weather Monday in their second consecutive practice day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus — rain was falling for nearly every moment of the 90-minute workout, which was another padded practice day.

Here's what went down on the 12th practice of training camp.

A WR On The Rise

Austin Watkins signed with the Browns on July 22 and has been a noticeable player in recent practices. Watkins scored a touchdown to help put Cleveland ahead in the Hall of Fame game, and he's carried over the momentum with two solid practice days since the game.