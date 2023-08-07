Observations from the 12th practice of Training Camp

The Browns practiced in true football weather Monday in their second consecutive practice day at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus — rain was falling for nearly every moment of the 90-minute workout, which was another padded practice day.
Here's what went down on the 12th practice of training camp.
A WR On The Rise
Austin Watkins signed with the Browns on July 22 and has been a noticeable player in recent practices. Watkins scored a touchdown to help put Cleveland ahead in the Hall of Fame game, and he's carried over the momentum with two solid practice days since the game.
He made a great adjustment on a pass from QB Joshua Dobbs in Sunday's practice, and on Monday, Watkins jumped high to catch an overthrown ball and managed to stay in bounds, gaining about 15 yards during an 11-on-11 period. Watkins' catch drew loud cheers from the crowd of fans braving the rain.
QB Performances
One day after the pass game struggled to stay consistent, Deshaun Watson rebounded with an accurate day. Watson targeted WR Elijah Moore most of the day due to Amari Cooper being sidelined with a rest day. Watson looked particularly stellar in the red zone offense, scoring a TD on most of his attempts.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw an interception to LB Sione Takitaki during a red zone 7-on-7 drill, but the next play, he threw a nice pass to WR Anthony Schwartz in the endzone. The crowd erupted into the loudest cheers of the day.
Top Two Corners Sidelined
CBs Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II each watched practice from the sidelines, but both were active in energizing teammates. Newsome has missed the last week of practice due to a groin injury, while Ward was given a veteran day off.
Injuries
OG Drew Forbes was carted off with a back injury. RB Jerome Ford also walked off the field with a trainer.