Joe Thomas - Hall of Fame 2023

Social media reacts to Joe Thomas' Hall of Fame enshrinement

Thomas took the stage Saturday to accept his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Aug 05, 2023 at 05:11 PM
Doc Louallen

Contributor

Joe Thomas, a legendary member of the Cleveland Browns, has been officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Here are some of the reactions:

