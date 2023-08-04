How to watch Joe Thomas' Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony for Joe Thomas is happening right in Cleveland's backyard — fans around Northeast Ohio will only have to make a short drive to Canton to witness Thomas' ceremony in-person.

But plenty of TV options are available for those who can't make it, and we have you covered with every way you can tune in to watch one of the most special days in franchise history.

How to Watch

Time: 12 p.m.

Channel: ESPN and NFL Network