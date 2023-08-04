Joe Thomas - Hall of Fame 2023

How to watch Joe Thomas' Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

Here’s how to tune into one of the most special days in franchise history

Aug 04, 2023 at 03:18 PM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony for Joe Thomas is happening right in Cleveland's backyard — fans around Northeast Ohio will only have to make a short drive to Canton to witness Thomas' ceremony in-person.

But plenty of TV options are available for those who can't make it, and we have you covered with every way you can tune in to watch one of the most special days in franchise history.

How to Watch

Time: 12 p.m.

Channel: ESPN and NFL Network

Thomas joins Darrelle Revis, DeMarcus Ware, Rondé Barber, Joe Klecko, Ken Riley, Zach Thomas, Chuck Howley and Ron Coryell as inductees in the Class of 2023. The ceremony will feature the unveiling of the bronze busts for each of the inductees, followed by a speech. ESPN's Chris Berman will host the ceremony, and Thomas is scheduled to be the last inductee of the class to be enshrined.

